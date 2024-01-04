High School Age Victim Shot in the Head at Perry High School in Iowa, Dispatch Audio Says

Videos showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene of Perry High School in Iowa, the scene of an active shooter investigation.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School. The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available,” Dallas County, Iowa, wrote on its Facebook page. People offered prayers on the comment thread.

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024

In the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department dispatch audio, obtained through Broadcastify, officers said there is a high-school age female with gunshot wounds to the head. “We believe we have our most critical out,” an officer said in the dispatch audio. Another officer said they were still doing secondary searches but didn’t think they would find any other victims.

According to NBC News, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed “there is an active shooter investigation at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa,” but has provided no further details, including the number injured or whether there are casualties.

Police confirmed to NBC News that there was an “active shooting” at the high school, which is located about 40 miles from Des Moines, Iowa. The situation is now secure, according to ABC News, which reported that the FBI was heading to the scene.

Perry is located in Dallas County and has about 8,000 people.

There was no word yet on a suspect or motive.

There Was a Large Law Enforcement Response to the Scene of the Perry High School Active Shooter Investigation, Including EMS Helicopters Landing at the Football Field

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at Perry High School, in Perry Iowa. They are responding to reports of a shooting inside the school. The Incident occurred Thursday morning at 1200 18th Street. No additional details released at this time.… pic.twitter.com/MTs0AEqUZS — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 4, 2024

The videos showed a large law enforcement response to the scene. According to NBC News, an ambulance was at the scene.

On the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department dispatch audio, officers talked about getting an EMS helicopter to land near the football field, where “triage” was being conducted. However, they later said the helicopter was not needed and canceled inbound EMS units.

Arriving officers were told to stage “at the back of the high school.”

A woman wrote on Facebook, “My brother witnessed the aftermath of shootin while driving by. Said helicopter ambulances, lots of ambulances, cops and cars flying in from parents. This school had a shooting threat 3 months ago.” She criticized Iowa gun laws.

Authorities had released very few details as the situation was unfolding, other than to confirm that there was a shooting.

Students Were Being Evacuated

BREAKING🚨: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/9jiEUkvFbc — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 4, 2024

The high school is part of the Perry Community School District, the district website says.

Students were being evacuated, an officer said in the dispatch audio. They said four males and two females were being taken to the courthouse, but it’s not clear why.

According to WHO13, the shooting broke out at 7:40 a.m. Scripps News reported that the shooting reports broke out the first day students returned to school after winter break.

