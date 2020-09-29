Presidential Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the 2020 Presidential Debate tonight on September 29, why not consider a drinking game or bingo? Here are some ideas to help you have a great watch party this evening during the Donald Trump versus Joe Biden debate.

Remember to drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you had too much to drink. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

Take a sip if any of these happen:

Trump says “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump says “Radical Democrat.”

Biden tries to come up with a nickname for Trump.

Biden talks about Trump’s taxes.

Trump makes fun of Biden for wearing a mask.

Biden talks about Trump and Russia.

Trump talks about Biden and Hunter.

Biden or Trump says something that is hard to understand.

Biden and Trump argue about peaceful protesters.

Moderator looks confused.

Trump says: “You had 47 years.”

Either ignore the moderator.

They both talk over each other.

Someone says, “All lives matter.”

Biden talks about Obama.

Trump talks about his children.

Either candidate calls the other racist.

Someone talks about Antifa.

Biden says: “C’mon man.”

Trump says two words in succession like “very very” or “best best.”

Chinavirus

Take a shot if any of these happen:

Trump looms over Biden intimidatingly.

Biden stands too close to Trump like he wants to touch him.

Someone talks about QAnon.

Biden or Trump says the wrong name.

Someone heckles the debate.

Either candidate says a slur.

They take a break during the debate for either candidate.

Biden challenges Trump to a physical fight or exercise competition of some sort.

Trump talks about a third term.

Kamala’s name is mispronounced

Trump talks about his hair being real.

Take two shots if either candidate either stops making sense completely and even confuses the moderator.

Take two shots if either candidate actually touches the other despite social distancing rules, or if either candidate tries to shake the other’s hand.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Taxes

Sleepy Joe

Radical Democrat

COVID-19

Russia

Hunter Biden

Jared Kushner

China

Peaceful protesters

200,000

47 years

Best

Fake news

Malarkey

RBG

Black Lives Matter

Putin

Third term

Voter fraud

Racist

Harris administration

QAnon

Antifa

Fauci

Socialism

Chinavirus

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Reddit has a pre-made bingo card for tonight that you might want to use if you want to make a card quickly. Here it is:

There are also versions based solely on Biden and solely on Trump, like shown in the tweet below.

Final Bingo Cards for tomorrow's debate. Which do you think will be completely blacked out? pic.twitter.com/Gbfe6Rzym8 — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) September 28, 2020

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator for this debate will be Susan Page of USA Today.

Then on Thursday, October 15 is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates