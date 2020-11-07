Proud Boys Warn Trump’s ‘Standby Order Has Been Rescinded’

A Proud Boys member warned “we’re rolling out” after presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the president-elect.

Shortly after Decision Desk HQ and other outlets named Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race, defeating President Donald Trump in his bid for reelection, a self-proclaimed Proud Boys “chairman” stated that Trump’s “standby order has been rescinded.”

The claim, made on the microblogging website Parler, seemed to reference Trump’s previous calls for the alt-right group to “stand back and stand by.”

“We’re rolling out,” wrote the user, who goes by the handle @NobleLead. “Standby order has been rescinded.”

The Proud Boys, formed in 2016 by Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnis (who left the group in 2018), describe themselves as “Western Chauvinists who refuse to apologize for the modern world,” according to Parler.

The group’s manifesto states it is “socially liberal and welcomes gay members.” It also claims that they “disavow Nazis” and “racists.”

“We allow weak, beta male virgins to join because our fraternity is about helping men improve their lives and that includes all men,” the manifesto continues.

Rolling Stone reported in August 2019, “Above all else, their target is the overall “feminization” of Western culture or the idea that masculinity has been slowly degraded by leftist ideology; their core beliefs can best be summarized as a mélange of neofascism, Fight Club-esque hypermasculinity, and early-2000s-era hipster trolling.”

The Parler user @NobleLead followed up his initial “rolling out” statement by accusing the media of turning it into “some type of call for violence.”

“This is how they make protesting illegal,” he posted.

Trump Previously Told the Proud Boys to ‘Stand Back & Stand By’

Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down…" Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020

Although it is unclear what the Parler user truly intended with his statement, it is a clear reference to the president’s earlier call to “stand by.”

Trump during the first 2020 presidential debate refused to denounce white supremacy when asked by moderator Chris Wallace. Instead, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?” Wallace asked.

The president, deflecting, then responded, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

Far right groups took to social media shortly after his comments to celebrate, according to Business Insider.

Although experts on extremism warned that Trump “essentially just helped the Proud Boys recruit,” he later claimed that he didn’t know what the group was, the outlet continued.

Trump Has Frequently Been Endorsed by White Supremacist Groups

This isn’t the first time the president has generated support among hate groups and white supremacist organizations.

Trump has “been endorsed by white supremacist groups and other far-right extremists and they’ve looked to him as a source of encouragement,” Business Insider claimed.

The outlet highlighted a 2016 incident in which the Ku Klux Klan’s official newspaper endorsed Trump for president. Although his campaign denounced the support, he “continued to spread disinformation on immigrants and refugees in an effort to dehumanize and villify them,” Business Insider said.

White nationalists after Trump’s election to the oval office also gathered in Washington state for a conference in order to celebrate with “Nazi salutes,” the outlet reported.

“Richard Spencer, a well-known neo-Nazi, in a speech opening up the conference said: ‘Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!'” Business Insider noted.

