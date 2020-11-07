WATCH: Van Jones Breaks Down Crying On-Air Over Biden Win

CNN’s Van Jones broke down in tears during an on-air discussion of Joe Biden’s presidential win. The news network finally called the race for Biden on Friday morning. As commentators discussed the significance of Biden’s win, Jones broke down into tears, and had to visibly manage his breathing as he spoke through the emotion.

“It’s easier to be a parent today,” Jones said. “Character matters.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Jones Cries & Gives Emotional Speech About What Biden’s Win Means for America

Van Jones was emotional talking about Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/KaqhSR4sHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

In the clip above, you can see Jones’ speech after Biden’s win, in which he begins crying over the emotional significance of the Biden/Harris win.

Here’s a transcript of his speech:

”It’s, um, it’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids …character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a whole lot of people… if you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send DREAMers back for no reason…

Jones paused to collect himself here. Then he continued:

“This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered. You know… [the] ‘I can’t breathe’ [movement]…That wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people that felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and you’re getting these tweets and you just don’t know… and you’re going to the store and the people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you, and you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister…can she just go to Walmart, and get back into the car without somebody saying something to her? And you spend so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together…”

Jones concluded,

“This is a big deal for us to just be able to get some peace. And to have a chance… for a reset. ANd the character of the country matters. And being a good man matters. I just want my sons to look at this, you know… it’s easy to do it the cheap way…and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And this is a good day for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it’s a good day.”

READ NEXT: Did Biden Win 100% of a Ballot Dump in Michigan?