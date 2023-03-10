Ramin Khodakaramrezaei: Fan Accused in Zohreh Sadeghi Murder

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei was identified by Redmond, Washington, police as the man accused of stalking and murdering a podcast host and her husband, according to a news release from Redmond police.

The victims were podcast host Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammed Naseri, 35, Daily Beast reported.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe in the news release. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Upon entering the home, officers discovered a male and female deceased inside from gunshot wounds. The stalking suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, was the deceased male inside the home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Responded to a Call of Shots Fired at Zohreh Sadeghi’s Home

According to a news release posted on the police website, Redmond Police “responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 16700 block of NE 89th St. at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Three people are deceased after a suspected stalker broke into the home.”

When officers arrived at the scene, “they found a man who lived in the house lying on the floor. Officers pulled him outside, where they discovered he had been shot,” the release says.

“Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” it says.

Police Say Khodakaramrezaei Had Listened to the Female Victim’s Podcasts & She Filed a Restraining Order Against Him

#DEVELOPING: @komonews obtained this protection order against the man police say stalked and killed a Redmond woman and her husband. In the docs, the victim said Ramin Khodakaramrezaei “would show up at my door and burn himself and set fire to my house by burning the tree I love” pic.twitter.com/Wjmp7fhuVW — Ryan Simms (@RyanTVnews) March 10, 2023

According to the police news release, Khodakaramrezaei “had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her. The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him.”

“Redmond officers and detectives were familiar with the victim and residence because of the ongoing stalking investigation,” the release says.

“Our hearts are heavy today as many woke to learn about the tragic shooting in our community overnight. Please join me in sending deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends, and strength and appreciation to our Redmond Police team who responded to and are investigating this horrific tragedy,” Mayor Angela Birney said in a statement posted to the City of Redmond’s Facebook page.