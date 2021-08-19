Ray Roseberry: Facebook Live Video From Truck Mear U.S. Capitol

Ray Roseberry was identified as the man in a truck during an active bomb threat investigation near the Library of Congress through Facebook Live videos he streamed from the vehicle.

You can watch the videos throughout this article. The Facebook page has now been taken down. His full name is Floyd Roy Rosberry, 49 from Grover, North Carolina

We reviewed Roseberry’s Facebook page before it was deleted, and it reveals that he trashed President Joe Biden and shared a post by Donald Trump Jr. criticizing Biden on Afghanistan.

He ranted about Facebook, comparing the platform to a “lying Democratic politician.” He criticized Greta Thunberg.

Roseberry Ranted About Joe Biden on Facebook

“It’s almost time…take a extra pair of civilians clothes for our heroes… who can carry arms in… BIDEN YOUR FIRED…NO ISN’T A OPTION…FLEE OUR LAND,” he wrote four days ago.

Here’s his most recent Facebook live video.

There was a scare near the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. on August 19, 2021, as authorities investigated a possible explosive device parked in a truck, according to The Capitol Police.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety,” Capitol police wrote on Twitter. “Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.”

Police also wrote: “NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.”

Parts of Capitol Hill Were Evacuated as Police Investigated Whether a Man in a Truck Was Holding a Detonator

According to the Associated Press, parts of the Capitol Hill complex were evacuated as authorities investigated the possible threat.

According to the AP, police were trying to determine whether the device in the truck was an “operable explosive” and whether a man in the truck was “holding a detonator.” Snipers were being sent to the scene, according to AP.

According to CBS News, the vehicle in question was a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress. Staff in the Thomas Jefferson building were told to evacuate. Staff in the James Madison buildings were told to lock doors and take cover, according to CBS.

Videos showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

More details have not been released about the man in the truck, including motive, identity, and whether this is a legitimate threat. It comes at a time of heightened tensions over the administration’s handling of the Afghanistan conflict, but, as noted, a motive remains unclear. The incident broke out in the morning hours of August 19, 2021.