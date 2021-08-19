Library of Congress: Possible Bomb Threat, Explosive Device in Truck

There was a scare near the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. on August 19, 2021, as authorities investigated a possible explosive device parked in a truck, according to The Capitol Police.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety,” Capitol police wrote on Twitter. “Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.”

Police also wrote: “NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Parts of Capitol Hill Were Evacuated as Police Investigated Whether a Man in a Truck Was Holding a Detonator

LATEST: Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Library of Congress in what they call "an active bomb threat investigation." @MLevineReports has the latest information: https://t.co/Mk8ECuKeRX pic.twitter.com/1raV5G7v5r — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

According to the Associated Press, parts of the Capitol Hill complex were evacuated as authorities investigated the possible threat.

According to the AP, police were trying to determine whether the device in the truck was an “operable explosive” and whether a man in the truck was “holding a detonator.” Snipers were being sent to the scene, according to AP.

According to CBS News, the vehicle in question was a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress. Staff in the Thomas Jefferson building were told to evacuate. Staff in the James Madison buildings were told to lock doors and take cover, according to CBS.

Video Showed a Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene





Play



LIVE from US Capitol where bomb threat underway. 2021-08-19T15:31:33Z

Videos showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

More details have not been released about the man in the truck, including motive, identity, and whether this is a legitimate threat. It comes at a time of heightened tensions over the administration’s handling of the Afghanistan conflict, but, as noted, a motive remains unclear. The incident broke out in the morning hours of August 19, 2021.