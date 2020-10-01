California Socialite Accused of Killing 2 Boys in Horrific Hit-and-Run Crash

Rebecca Grossman is the co-founder of the Los Angeles-based Grossman Burn Center who was arrested on September 29 after police say she hit and killed two young brothers while driving under the influence.

The 57-year-old was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of vehicular manslaughter in connection to the Westlake Village, California crash, which fatally struck an 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and CBS Los Angeles.

The brothers were crossing an intersection with their family around 7 p.m. when they were hit by Grossman in her white Mercedes, LASD and the station continued.

Police say the co-founder, who they believe was driving under the influence, fled the scene of the crash, CBS Los Angeles said. According to ABC 7 News, police are also investigating if Grossman was street racing another car before the crash.

Grossman was held on a $2 million bail, officials disclosed on the LASD Facebook page.

1. Grossman is the Co-Founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation

According to the Grossman Burn Foundation’s website, Rebecca Grossman co-founded the entity with her husband and Director of Grossman Burn Centers, Inc. Peter Grossman.

GBF is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Los Angeles County and seeks to provide “burn prevention education and self sustainable burn treatment communities,” the site continues, stating:

Signature projects include helping to open the first highly specialized reconstructive surgery and burn center in Kabul, Afghanistan, publishing a Humanitarian Assistance manual for worldwide distribution, developing a Triage Training Program for physicians in developing countries and Project Faith, an ongoing program to support the needs of burn survivors as well as their Stop Violence Against Women globally campaign. Faith Wanjugo, the inspiration behind the Project Faith program and was one of the patients GBF brought here from Kenya, Africa for reconstructive surgery after suffering a severe burn injury.

Rebecca Grossman was named Chair of the foundation in 2006.

2. Grossman is the Publisher & Editor In Chief of Westlake Magazine, West Luxury Magazine & Paragon Healthy Lifestyles Magazine

Grossman is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the “west coast luxury publications,” according to her bio on the GBF website.

She has also “worked extensively in the healthcare field for over two decades as a researcher, journalist, and marketing executive,” the site claims. “She owned and operated a medical marketing business, Medi-Marketing and Associates, and later founded Advanced Laser Specialist, Inc.”

The journalist had a prior stint as a guest host on a weekly morning news segment for ABC7 Eyewitness News, called, “Stop The Clock,” GBF continues.

3. Grossman & Her Husband are Involved in a ‘Number’ of Charity Organizations

Grossman and her husband are involved in a “number of charitable organizations,” the GBF website states.

The couple received the Baha’i Human Rights Award in 2003, while Rebecca Grossman was honored by The American Heart Association as Woman Of The Year four years later, the foundation site says.

In 2009, The Bayat Foundation honored Rebecca and Peter Grossman with the Humanitarian and Leadership Engagement Award. They were later honored by the Haven Hills Foundation in 2017 for their work in preventing domestic violence.

4. In 2002, the Grossmans Became the Legal Guardians for a Burn Patient From Afghanistan

Rebecca and Peter Grossman in 2002 became the legal guardians for a burn patient from Afghanistan, named Zubaida Hasan, GBF’s website says.

“Zubaida became like a daughter to the Grossman’s and her story was featured on several television shows including The Oprah Show, ABC Primetime, and Good Morning America,” the site adds.

A book, called “Tiny Dancer,” was later published about the burn victim and her recovery process with the Grossmans, according to GBF.

5. Grossman Posted Bail Early Thursday Morning, According to County Jail Records

On October 1, Grossman was released shortly after midnight, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records.

The co-founder’s first court appearance is slated for October 21, the records show. According to ABC 7 News, Grossman was not cooperating with the investigation, but investigators have surveillance video of the crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the boys’ parents and siblings witnessed the crash. “The children were walking with their family. It is a very tragic situation. The mother and father were able to pull the other two children back in time, and the vehicle struck the two other children,” Captain Salvador Becerra told ABC 7 News.

Grossman could not be reached for comment by Heavy and it was not immediately clear if she has hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

