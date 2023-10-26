Robert Card’s X (Twitter) Account Shows ‘Likes’ on Politics

Robert Card, the person of interest in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25, 2023 liked a number of political posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heavy reviewed the page shortly before it was suspended by X. It shows that Card followed and/or liked posts by X’s CEO, Elon Musk, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as well as a professor who studies terrorism and a number of prominent conservative politicians and pundits, including Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson. He also liked and shared posts by CNBC, as well as posts on finance.

In March, he liked a tweet by Trump that read, “Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bulls*** on our kids?”

Card’s X page was at @RobertC20041800. Heavy recorded a video of Card’s post likes:

Card is a U.S. military veteran who had recent mental health issues, according to an internal law enforcement alert. He was still at large as of Thursday morning, October 26, 2023.

Speaking in a press conference, the Maine governor, Janet Mills, said that 18 people had died and 13 more were wounded in the attack. She pledged the community’s support for the victims and their families and said law enforcement is working hard to find Card.

You can read a round-up of the victims here. The first victim named was a grandfather and retired Sears mechanic named Bob Violette, who ran a youth bowling league.

“Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts,” Lewiston police wrote on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Card Reposted a CNBC Story on Joe Biden & Brittney Griner: ‘Mass Murderer for a WNBA Player’

Card reposted a CNBC story on X that was headlined, “WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after 10 months, Biden says.”

Under it, he wrote on X, “Mass murderer for a wnba player great job keep up the good work.”

He had liked a number of posts of CNBC stories. The only post on his X page was a repost of a tweet from CNBC’s Jim Cramer that read, “All day today you will hear short or under invested bears tell you how last night’s fed actions did nothing or hurt finance and the country. Go read the story of the Odyssey, the part about the sirens. Be Ulysses because they are wrong.”

The law enforcement alert said that Card “is a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, Maine.”

According to law enforcement, the alert says, “Card recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME. Card was also reported to have been committed to mental health facility for two weeks during summer 2023 and subsequently released.”

Robert Card Followed a MAGA Page, Elon Musk & a Professor Who Studies ‘Muslim Politics’ & ‘Terrorism’

Card followed only a few accounts on X. They included a MAGA page called Proud Patriots, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, CNBC, Joe Rogan and “@ProfAsifNawaz,” whose page says he is an “Assistant Professor of International Affairs & History @UMaine, Terrorism, International Conflict, Muslim Politics.” The professor’s name is Asif Nawaz.

Nawaz’s biography says: “His research focuses on countering violent extremism and the organizational dynamics of terrorism, such as lethality and longevity of terrorist groups. Dr. Nawaz specializes in the Middle Eastern and South Asian politics and his research utilizes interdisciplinary approaches to study the democratic attitudes and the rise of political Islam and terrorism in the Muslim world.”

According to NBC News, Card “studied engineering at the University of Maine about 20 years ago,” from 2001 to 2004.

Card liked a post by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, that read, “President Biden has already caused record inflation. Now, his reckless refusal to negotiate could lead to a first-ever default. I am prepared to clear my calendar. Mr. President, what are you afraid of?”

He also liked a video by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The caption on the post read, “The trans movement, it turns out, is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.”

Card also liked a post by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza that read, “An assault weapons? Well, cars kill more people than guns do. But we blame the drivers. We don’t ban large or fast cars. We understand that cars, like guns, don’t act by themselves. The blame lies with the people who operate these mechanical devices. Common sense 101.”

He liked a comment Musk made to a post by Joe Biden in which the X owner wrote, “Umm … the banks are melting.” Card liked another reply by Musk that read, “I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part.”

He also liked a post by Mohamed A. El-Erian, the president of Queen’s College, who wrote, “#Markets continue to price in #FederalReserve rate cuts, contradicting the Fed’s projections and yesterday’s explicit statements by Chair Powell If anything, the extent of the cuts has deepened post the Chair’s press conference Sets up an interesting reconciliation process ahead.”

Card also liked a post by a conservative page named Catturd that read,

Good morning …When you don’t have the will of The People … you cheat, lie, fudge numbers, force lockdowns, illegally change election laws, run out of ink, make sure the voting machines don’t work in Republican areas only, hire 2000 mules, call voter ID racist, shut down counting on election night, do ballot dumps in the middle of the night which miraculously have 99% Democrat votes, have your propaganda communist media lie for you, count for weeks until you get your candidate to pull ahead then immediately shutdown counting, and arrest your political opponents to win.

To be clear, Card liked the above posts. He did not write them.

He liked a post by a man named Daniel Baranowski, who defines himself as an “ultra MAGA conservative” and who wrote, sharing a picture of Musk: “This man spent $44 billion to buy Twitter so you and I can openly communicate! And the Democrats are LIVID.”

