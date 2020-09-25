Ron Paul Appeared to Have a Medical Emergency on His Live Stream

Ron Paul, a retired Congressman and former Presidential candidate, appeared to have some kind of medical emergency during his live stream today. It’s not clear if it was a stroke or another issue. He has been hospitalized.

Ron Paul Was Talking Normally on His Live Stream & Then Began Slurring His Words

During a live stream on Friday, September 25, Ron Paul suddenly stopped being able to talk clearly and began slurring his words. It wasn’t possible to understand what he was saying and he appeared to be having some kind of medical emergency.

You can see the video below from his live stream, but be warned that this will be disturbing for some viewers. You can skip the video and continue below for more information about what happened to Paul.

Ron Paul appears to suffer strokeRon Paul appears to suffer stroke 2020-09-25T17:20:41Z

The emergency happened during his Liberty Report live stream. He seemed perfectly fine as he was talking, and then all of a sudden his mouth appeared to droop and he began slurring his words. These are often signs of a stroke, but an official statement about what happened and how he is doing has not yet been released.

With a stroke, the outcome is most hopeful if medical attention can be provided immediately, Mayo Clinic reported. Since Paul was speaking on a live stream when the emergency happened, it is likely that he received medical attention right away.

He Was Hospitalized for Precautionary Reasons

Chad Pergram of Fox News reported that Paul was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2020

Many people are now posting prayers and words of hope for Paul on Twitter.

Please pray for Ron Paul. It appears a medical issue may have just happened during his show. — We Are Libertarians (@werlibertarians) September 25, 2020

Pray for Dr. Ron Paul. Looks like he had a stroke or some sort of medical episode live on stream. — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 25, 2020

This is a developing story.

