Rosalynn & Jimmy Carter’s Grandchildren: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter’s wife, has died. She has left behind a lasting legacy: four children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, according to the Jimmy Carter Library. Sadly, one of her grandchildren died before her.

1. Her Son, Jack Carter, Has 2 Children, Jason & Sarah

Jack Carter served in the military and received a Juris Doctor in 1975 from the University of Georgia, according to the Jimmy Carter Library. He had two children with his first wife, Juliet “Judy” Langford Carter: Jason and Sarah, Country Living reported. He’s married to Elizabeth Brasfield and has two stepchildren with her: John Chuldenko and Sarah Reynolds.

Jason Carter

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson Jason Carter is a lawyer and former state senator in Georgia who ran for governor of Georgia in 2014. He met his wife Katharine Lewis while he was at Duke University, and his grandfather delivered the commencement address at his graduation, Atlanta Magazine reported. He served in the Peace Corps, stationed in South Africa, after he graduated from college and wrote a memoir about his experience called “Power Lines.” He was also a reporter for the Athens Banner-Herald and was active in politics before his campaign.

Jason Carter’s wife, Kate Carter, is a teacher and journalist, and they have two sons: Henry and Thomas, Atlanta Magazine reported. In 2017, he told AJC that he wasn’t going to run in the next election because he was focusing on being a dad and charting the Carter Center’s future. He said he might run one day in the future.

Sarah Carter

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s granddaughter, Sarah R. Carter, has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, worked on her dad’s campaign, and has blogged for DailyKos.

In 2003 she wrote: “Barack Obama made me realize that my political opinions were important, and that I had a responsibility to participate. The rally in Oakland and the huge crowds that Obama is generating around the country show that, apparently, he has that effect on a lot of people. It’s catching on, and I think it has the potential to really change our country for the better. I’ll certainly work my hardest to bring about that change.”

Jon Chuldenko & Sarah Chuldenko Reynolds

Jon Chuldenko is a film director and Sarah Chuldenko Reynolds is a painter, Country Living reported.

In the latest episode of the 1600 Sessions with @WHhistoryPres, @dangertrain, grandson of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, talks about the White House Recording Library — a gift from the @RIAA — and his search to uncover lost music. — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) February 28, 2022

Reynolds illustrated Jimmy Carter’s poetry volume. She’s a painter and is married to Stephen Reynolds, an artist from Australia. Today she lives in Los Angeles and is a painter. She and her husband have two daughters, according to her website.

2. Rosalynn & Jimmy Carter’s Son, Chip Carter, Has 2 Children: James IV and Margaret

Chip Carter has two children: James IV and Margaret. He’s currently married to Becky Payne, Country Living reported.

James Carter IV

James Carter IV grabbed national attention after he discovered Mitt Romney’s 47% fundraiser video in 2012, NPR reported. He said he found the clip on YouTube and eventually located the person who recorded the video. He convinced them to release it to Mother Jones. He said Romney’s attacks on his grandfather’s presidency were part of his motivation.

The video heavily damaged Romney’s campaign and rocketed James into the public eye, Daily Mail reported. President Barack Obama later sent a thank you note to James, CBS reported.

James is active on Twitter (now called X), often writing or retweeting appreciative tweets about his grandfather. He has also been retweeting messages about his grandmother after news of her death was announced publicly.

I know right? Thank you. “@savannahkhan: Love you, Jimmy Carter. Very underrated president who is often ridiculed by the ignorant right.” — James Carter IV (@JECarter4) January 21, 2013

In September 2022, he shared that he and his wife Sally have been married for 15 years.

My wife @sally3738 and I have been married for 15 years, today. And we can still do stuff like this without killing each other, so it’s going pretty well. pic.twitter.com/8VQ48KBfxi — James Carter IV (@JECarter4) October 1, 2022

Margaret Carter

Margaret Alicia Carter is the daughter of Chip Carter and Ginger Hodges, who was an accountant in Georgia. Margaret, sometimes known as “Maggie,” was born on September 23, 1987.

My dad got my sister's kid (Irie, 5 yrs) an electric guitar and amp for Christmas. He's evil. pic.twitter.com/7nf0TYUvzO — James Carter IV (@JECarter4) December 18, 2014

When she was just a toddler, she used to go fishing with her grandfather at his office that overlooked a Japanese garden, the New York Times reported.

3. Jeff Carter Has 3 Children

Jeff Carter is married to Annette Jene Davis and they had three children: Joshua Jeffrey Carter (born in 1984), Jeremy Davis Carter (born in 1987), and James Carlton Carter (born in 1991). Jeremy Carter died in 2015 and Annette Davis Carter died in September 2021, People reported.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson Joshua Carter had a blog at JC Woodworking.

In one post he wrote: “I was thinking of what I wanted this blog to be. Then I got busy. Then, like any good engineer, I overthought it to the point of paralysis and I missed posting stuff for a whole year. And then, after all that, on the morning of May 12, 2017, I got a cup of coffee, checked to see what crazy stuff our President is doing, and logged into my blog. It’s dizzying, but just to drop a historical timestamp, he’s a couple days past firing the director of the FBI, on the heels of the FBI asking for more funding for the Russia/Trump investigation, which our President refers to in third person, and our President is deftly beating back any Nixonian comparisons by publicly threatening Comey about some “tapes” he may or may not have. I’ll have a scotch.”

Joshua Carter is married to Sarah and they live in Atlanta. He wrote his mother’s obituary when she died. James Carter also lives in Atlanta.

4. Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter’s Only Daughter Amy Has 1 Child, Hugo Wentzel

Amy Carter, the youngest of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children, is married to James Wentzel. She and James Wentzel met in the mid-1990s while she was pursuing a Master’s Degree at Tulane University. They have a son, Hugo James. Hugo was born on July 29, 1999. They live in Georgia.

5. One of Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter’s Grandchildren Passed Away

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson Jeremy Carter was only 28 when he was found unresponsive in December 2015, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. His family said that Jeremy wasn’t feeling well on Saturday around supper time, so he laid down at his family’s home to take a nap. When his mother checked on him later, his heart had stopped. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On a blog, one of Jeremy’s brothers said that Jeremy had a battery of tests done just a few weeks earlier, and nothing had been found wrong with his heart. Joshua wrote that the hospital staff did everything they could to save Jeremy, but it just wasn’t enough. His heart stopped a second time at the hospital and they did CPR for 10 minutes. His brother wrote that they were told Jeremy would have severe brain damage if they kept doing CPR and he survived, which was not likely. He died around 2 am.

Joshua Carter wrote a post about his brother’s death:

I am waiting to wake up or for somebody to tell me that it was a nightmare or a horrible case of mistaken identity or really for somebody that knows all the facts to just tell me that the facts are not true… I want the universe to lie to me. Just this once.”

All I am really doing is negotiating with the universe, trying to find an inconsistency, trying to find a chink in the reality of events, the failure in the cosmic equation, hoping if I find the flaw that I can prove to the world that it didn’t actually happen and that Jeremy and I can laugh about it…”

A member of Maranatha Baptist Church said that Jeremy was a fun-loving guy who visited his grandfather’s church in Plains whenever he could, AJC reported.

Jimmy Carter announced his grandson’s death during a Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church. When he shared the sad news, he encouraged his class to find joy and thanksgiving even in the face of sorrow.

“I should be joyful and thankful to God for giving me both life and freedom,” Jimmy Carter told his class.

He said that Jeremy was a very special child who had been planning to transfer to a college that was closer to his family, NBC News reported.