Ryan Palmeter, Dollar General Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Palmeter was identified as the suspect who is accused of committing a racially-motivated mass shooting targeting Blacks at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 26, 2023, according to reporter Ben Ryan of Action News Jax.

Ryan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had confirmed the suspect’s name with “sources and neighbors.” The television station also named Palmeter in its story.

#UPDATE: This is a picture of Ryan Palmeter. Sources and neighbors confirmed with us he was the shooter.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/btbm1HRiou — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) August 27, 2023

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said in a news conference that the shooter entered the Jacksonville Dollar General store around 1 p.m. in a tactical vest, armed with a handgun and AR-style rifle with swastikas scrawled on it, and killed three people before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life. Waters declined to name the suspect, saying that authorities were still working on formal confirmation. However, Waters said the suspect’s father contacted authorities, indicating they know his identity.

Another reporter posted a photo outside the suspect’s Clay County home, saying that police were there. Public records indicate that Palmeter is 21 and has an address in Orange Park, Florida, which is in Clay County. The sheriff confirmed the suspect was a white male in his early 20s.

“Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people,” the sheriff said.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told News4Jax that the suspect barricaded himself in the Dollar General store after committing the mass shooting.

“The shooter killed three people before turning the gun on himself,” Waters said in the August 26, 2023, news conference. He said the shooter was a white male in his early 20s.

The victims are one male and one female, Waters said, declining to name them. “All of the deceased victims are Black,” the sheriff said. According to Waters, the suspect was a “maniac who wanted to take lives. He targeted a certain group of people, Black people. That’s who he said he wanted to kill. That’s very clear.”

Waters described the tragedy as a “mass shooting; it’s an active shooting.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a video interview that the suspect was a “scumbag” and was racially-motivated based on his manifesto, “targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable.” DeSantis said, “We condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms.” He said the suspect killed himself and “took the coward’s way out.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Sheriff Says the Suspect, Identified as Ryan Palmeter by the Florida Journalist, Left Behind 3 Manifestos That Reveal ‘He Hated Black People’

According to Waters, at 11:39 a.m., the sheriff in Clay County, Ryan Palmeter lived with his parents, told Jacksonville authorities that the suspect was headed to Jacksonville.

At 1:18 p.m., the suspect texted his father and told him to check his computer, Waters said. At 1:53 p.m., the shooter’s family members called the Clay County Sheriff’s office, but the suspect had already started shooting in Jacksonville, he said.

Pictures of the weapon police say the shooter used. It’s an AR-15 and a Glock, you can see swastika’s drawn on the rifle. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Q0ANXDOo70 — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) August 26, 2023

The sheriff said that the suspect left behind three manifestos: One to his parents; another to the media; and a third to federal agents. He said the manifestos outlined the suspect’s “disgusting ideology of hate,” and made it clear that he was targeting Black people. “He wanted to kill n******,” the sheriff said, using a racial slur. He said he would only use it one time.

In an earlier video interview published by Actions News Jax, Deegan said, “there are a number of fatalities. We know that there is a white male that is barricaded inside the Dollar General from what we understand. That is all I know at this point.”

She added, “These mass shootings are really hard to take.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement on Facebook,

We are aware of the incident in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are currently working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the involvement of a Clay County resident in this heinous act. We know that one person’s actions are not a reflection of our community as a whole. Please join us in keeping the families of the victims in our prayers.

2. Ryan Palmeter Was Seen Putting on a Ballistics Vest on the Edward Waters University Campus, Reports Say

Heavy police presence outside suspected of home of Dollar General shooter in Clay County. @jsosheriff says manifestos found making it clear the shooting was racially motivated. Says “this is a dark day in Jacksonville history”. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HdfG39vJtD — Jake Stofan (@JakeStofan) August 26, 2023

According to News4Jax, the suspect was spotted “on Edward Waters University’s (EWU) campus moments before gunfire erupted.”

Ryan Palmeter was seen behind the library putting on a ballistics vest, but campus security did not catch him, the television station reported, although the story did not name Palmeter.

According to the sheriff, the suspect “did put his vest on and a mask on and then went directly to Dollar General.” Waters said he did not know why the suspect was on campus, but he confirmed he was there.

The suspect was wearing gloves, a mask and a “tactical vest,” Action News Jax reported.

The university is a “historically Black private Christian school,” CNN reported.

A witness told News4Jax that the suspect fired at cars in the parking lot of the Dollar General before going inside the store.

3. The Suspect, Identified as Ryan Palmeter, Drew Swastikas on His Gun & Went Into the Store ‘Yelling,’ Reports Say

Waters said the suspect was carrying a Glock and AR-15-style rifle. Authorities released photos of the weapons at a news conference. Two swastikas are scrawled on one of them, a fact the sheriff and mayor also confirmed. “This is a dark day in Jacksonville,” he said.

The suspect’s parents did not want the guns in his house, and the sheriff said he believes the suspect may have legally purchased the guns but that’s still under investigation.

The sheriff said the suspect “acted completely alone” and is not believed to be acting on behalf of any group.

Action News Jax said in a live broadcast that the suspect went into the store “yelling” and then started shooting.

4. The Suspect May Have Planned the Mass Shooting to Align With the Jacksonville Landing Mass Shooting Anniversary, the Mayor Says

Prayers for my hometown #Jacksonville Florida. The killer's first stop was Edward Waters University, an HBCU. Then he drove down the street to an overwhelmingly black community and opened fire inside a local store 5 years to the date of the last one. 😡 https://t.co/rek2HQHGtf — Janni Buggs, Ed.S. (@APS_MsBugsy) August 26, 2023

The Dollar General mass shooting came five years to the day of another mass shooting in Jacksonville. Known as the Jacksonville Landing Shooting, in that instance a man, David Katz, opened fire at a video game tournament, killing two people and wounding 11, according to Jacksonville.com.

Jacksonville’s mayor said in the news conference that the 2023 suspect was aware of the Jacksonville Landing Shooting anniversary date and may have planned his mass shooting in “alignment” with that.

According to the Zinn Education Project, a racial attack called Ax Handle Saturday occurred on August 27, 1960, when “over 200 white rioters armed with baseball bats and ax handles chased, beat, and threatened Black residents in Jacksonville, Florida.” It’s not clear whether that bore any relevance to the shooter’s motivations, however.

5. The Suspect Had a Previous Domestic Call & Emergency Mental Health Detention, the Sheriff Says

BREAKING: Mayor confirms ‘number of fatalities’ following shooting inside Dollar General in Jacksonville, Floridapic.twitter.com/ZI29uIb9dK — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) August 26, 2023

The Sheriff said that there was a previous 2016 domestic call in Clay County involving the suspect, but it did not result in an arrest. He did not provide additional details.

The suspect also was previously subjected to the Baker Act in 2017, Waters said. “The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment,” according to UF Health.

Edward Waters University released a statement on its Facebook page:

Earlier today, there was a fatal off-campus shooting on Kings Road near the EWU campus. Preliminary reports do not implicate the involvement of students, faculty, or staff. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene, and our campus police have secured all campus facilities. Students are being kept in their residence halls through the afternoon until the scene is cleared. The EWU Tiger Alert system has been activated to notify the campus community and implement a campus-wide stay-in-place order. Further information and details will be forthcoming via EWU email, website, and social media as more information is received from local JSO law enforcement and campus security.

