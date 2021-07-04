When & Where Is Salute to America 2021?

Many people may remember that in 2019 and 2020, then-President Donald Trump hosted two Salute to America Fourth of July events. But is a Salute to America 2021 event taking place this year? Is President Joe Biden hosting an event? Read on for all the details.

Biden Is Hosting a Small 2021 Event at the White House & a Fireworks Display Will Take Place at the National Mall

This year for 2021, President Joe Biden is hosting a small event at the White House. He is not hosting an event called Salute to America, which was the name Trump had chosen for his events.

Biden’s event — a BBQ — will take place on the South Lawn and will host about 1,000 people, The Washington Post reported. This is Biden’s largest White House event to date, and guests will include essential workers, military families, and more. Attendees must take a coronavirus test, and fully vaccinated attendees won’t be required to wear masks. Biden will address the group.

There is also the annual Capitol Fourth event taking place in Washington, D.C., which includes a pre-recorded concert on PBS followed by a live fireworks show in D.C.

The live fireworks show is taking place at 9:09 p.m. Eastern, launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, AS.com reported. This event is being hosted by the National Park Service. (If there is inclement weather, the fireworks display might be canceled. You can get automated texts about it by texting JULY4DC to 888777.)

Viewing areas for the fireworks display include the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, National Mall, FDR Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the White House Ellipse, the West Potomac Park, East Potomac Park, and Anacostia Park in D.C., NPS reported. In Virginia, the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the LBJ Memorial Grove, Gravelly Point Park, and Mount Vernon Trail (from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island) also are good viewing areas in person.

A 2021 Independence Day parade in Washington D.C. was canceled for the second year in a row, AS.com reported. The National Park Service said planning limitations and logistics did not allow for a parade to happen., in part due to COVID-19 concerns.

First Lady Jill Biden is attending a Celebration of Freedom Ceremony today from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Philadelphia, Philly Voice reported.

Trump Hosted a Fourth of July Fireworks Event on July 3, 2021

Former President Donald Trump hosted a Salute to America event in 2019 and 2020. However, this year he hosted a rally in Sarasota, Florida, instead on July 3. His rally had a fireworks display at the end for attendees.

In 2020, Trump’s Salute to America included military flyovers above the National Mall, along with an event on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse. More than 10,000 fireworks were launched for the 2020 event. More than 800 acres were open for the public to view the military flyovers and fireworks, including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the WWII Memorial, and the National Mall grounds between 4th and 14th streets.

The 2020 event was live-streamed at WhiteHouse.gov. The 2020 fireworks were launched from “an area more than a mile in length, from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument.”

A Salute to America 2021 Event Is Taking Place in Missouri

In addition to the national Salute to America event, there’s another one that has a longer history. Missouri hosts its own Salute to America event every year on the Fourth of July.

This year’s celebration culminates with a July 4 event that includes a Route 66 Car Cruise from 12-4 p.m., a Heritage Village event from 12-9 p.m., a Kids Zone event from 12-9 p.m., a Hill of Heroes event from 12-9 p.m., and much more. A Capital Main Stage Concert takes place from 6:30-9 p.m., along with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. The event is in Jefferson City.

