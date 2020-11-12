Sarah Hunt: Texas Teacher Fatally Shot Her Teen Son, Cops Say

Sarah Hunt is a Texas school teacher accused of fatally shooting her teenage son while taking him to school, police say.

The 39-year-old mom was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, November 10, after police say she fatally shot Garrett Hunt, 17, on the way to his first day at a new school in Riesel, The Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Sarah Hunt then left her minivan parked and running, with a loaded pistol inside, while she went to seek help, officials told the newspaper.

A fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco, Sarah Hunt was held in the McLennan County Jail on a bond of $500,000, according to online jail records.

Waco Independent School District spokesperson Josh Wucher confirmed to The Waco Tribune-Herald that the district hired Hunt in the summer before the 20-21 school year.

Police Responded to a Call About a Stalled Car, According to Local Media

Sheriff McNamara says the suspect in the shooting is Sarah Hunt.https://t.co/qI5lh5FuVG — KWKT FOX 44 (@KWKTFOX44) November 9, 2020

On Monday, November 9, Riesel police and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. about a stalled Hyundai minivan on East Frederick Road, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said, The Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Garrett Hunt’s body was found in the front seat with multiple gunshot wounds, the newspaper continued, citing police.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Waco Tribune-Herald, authorities discovered a .40-caliber pistol on the floor of the driver’s side. They also found a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges scattered throughout the car, the newspaper said.

KWTX added that the court document noted, “When law enforcement found the vehicle, all the doors were closed, the windows were rolled up, and the vehicle was running.”

Family Members Told Police That Sarah Hunt Picked Her Son up From Staying With His Dad to Drive Him to His First Day of School

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office affidavit says police learned from family members that Sarah Hunt that morning picked her son up from staying with his father in a camper, according to The Waco Tribune-Herald.

The school teacher had plans to drive Garrett Hunt to his first day at Riesel High School as a new student, the newspaper added. Investigators said the family was in the process of moving to the Riesel area, The Waco Tribune-Herald continued.

When Sarah Hunt after the fatal shooting approached two people near Riesel Square, she explained her son needed help and that he “was with her mother in heaven,” The Waco Tribune-Herald disclosed, citing the court document.

Witnesses told authorities that the 39-year-old mother said “what have I done” and “this is not real,” The Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been found, KWTX added.

“At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this, it’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine, what caused this,” the McLennan County sheriff said to the station.

