Takeoff Girlfriend & Dating History List

Rapper Takeoff, of the popular group Migos, was shot and killed at the young age of 28. What was his girlfriend and dating history?

Takeoff was pretty secretive about his dating relationships, although it’s clear that he was not married and did not have a wife at the time of his death. However, over the years, he was connected to some very big names. Some of them denied the dating rumors, however.

Takeoff was shot and killed in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. According to Nicki Swift.com, Takeoff was single at the time of his death.

Rapper Takeoff is dead, a representative for rap group Migos confirmed to The Associated Press.

Katy Perry Was Briefly Rumored to Be Dating Takeoff

Back in 2017, rumors flew that Takeoff was dating pop superstar Katy Perry, but it was never confirmed.

Perry and Takeoff went to a Saturday Night Live after party after Perry appeared on the show, according to Hollywood Life, which reported that they “apparently hit it off when they met to record their collab ‘Bon Appetit.'”

However, the rumors fizzled out fast as Perry had a baby with actor Orlando Bloom in 2020.

Takeoff Once Rapped About Nicki Minaj’s Private Parts

Take Off verse on Motorsport. 🤔😩 it’s my shit tho but ummm 🤣 I feel like I didn’t peep them lines until the song came out. I was like 😲 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 25, 2017

Although there’s no evidence they dated, Takeoff once rapped about Nicki Minaj’s private parts, xxlmag reported.

Minaj tweeted, “Take Off verse on Motorsport. 🤔😩 it’s my shit tho but ummm 🤣 I feel like I didn’t peep them lines until the song came out. I was like 😲”

Other members of the Migos hip-hop group have dated or married major stars in the music world. Cardi B is married to Offset, who is a relative of Takeoff’s and was a member of Migos with him, according to HITC.

Dream Doll Was Romantically Linked to Takeoff, But She Denied They Were Dating

Dream Doll Talks Atlantic Records Rumors, Dating Takeoff Rumors, and her new EP "Life in Plastic 2" Tradia With The Tea chopped it up with Dream Doll on Streetz 103.3 / 100.5! She talks her new EP " Life in Plastic 2" Allegedly signing to Atlantic Records and dating rapper Takeoff Rumors! she dished exclusive tea ONLY with Tradia and Streetz 103.3 / 100.5 ! For more tea ! Follow me on… 2018-12-18T12:59:05Z

Yahoo reported that Takeoff was “romantically linked to Dream Doll, Rubi Rose and Lakeya Darshay throughout his time in the spotlight.”

However, Dream Doll was asked in an interview about her dating life in 2019, and she said she wasn’t dating anybody. “What about this Tajeoff rumor?” the host asked. “That’s not true. I don’t even know where that came from,” Dream Doll said.

She said in the interview that she hadn’t spoke to Takeoff since 2017 “I woke up and I’m dating him,” she said.

Liyah Jade Was Dating Takeoff, Reports Say

Migos rapper Takeoff has died in a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Houston, a rep confirmed. He was 28. pic.twitter.com/h2Ahoy86ie — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

According to My Newsgh, the rapper “was dating Liyah Jade.”

The relationship ended in 2021, the site reported. It’s unclear whether Takeoff had any children, Yahoo reported.

TMZ reported that Takeoff was the victim in the shooting, which unfolded in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022. According to Houston Police, two “other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.” Police said they would not release the names of the victims until confirmation from the Harris County medical examiner’s office.

