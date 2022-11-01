Migos Rapper Takeoff: Last Instagram Post Was ‘Stop Breathing’

Before he died in a Texas shooting, rapper Takeoff posted a last Instagram story that fans describe as “chilling.” It contains the song “Stop Breathing” by Playboi Carti.

The popular rap song has more than 13 million views on YouTube.

Takeoff died at age 28 in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Although police confirmed there was a shooting, they have not formally identified Takeoff as the victim who died at the scene. However, his death was confirmed through sources by the entertainment site TMZ.

TakeOff posting “Stop Breathing” to his Instagram story just 6 hours ago is all sorts of chilling. R.I.P TakeOff 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/sdZJchLL1d — Kevin Hennessy (@khennessyphotos) November 1, 2022

“Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston … TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed,” TMZ reported. Police have not formally confirmed Takeoff was the shooting victim.

Here’s what you need to know:

Takeoff Posted the Last Instagram Song to His Story Only a Few Hours Before He Died

The song on Takeoff’s last IG story is called “Stop Breathing”. Damn 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5HJevza5Pm — Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) November 1, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the last song posted on Takeoff’s Instagram page was “Stop Breathing,” and some people described that as “chilling.”

See his last IG story here.

Play

Playboi Carti – Stop Breathing (Official Audio) Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red is available now: smarturl.it/WLRcarti Follow Playboi Carti: playboicarti.com instagram.com/playboicarti/ twitter.com/playboicarti #WholeLottaRed #PlayboiCarti 2020-12-25T05:00:34Z

His last Instagram post came just hours before the shooting death and contained a video.

“♾⛓♾Messy Video Out Now ♾⛓♾ #HappyHalloween,” he wrote.

Police Confirmed There Was a 3 a.m. Shooting

Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Houston police released a brief statement.

At 3 a.m. on November 1, 2022, Houston police wrote, “Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9.”

The suspect and motive have not yet been released.. Graphic video emerged from the scene showing Takeoff lying on the ground with blood coming out of his head. Be forewarned that the video, which was shared on Twitter, is disturbingly graphic.

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.

That’s when cops “got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston,” TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice “when an altercation broke out” and Takeoff was shot in the head or near his head.

A Text From a Purported Witness Says Takeoff was ‘Just Chillin’ When He was Accidentally Shot

A text circulating online from a purported witness says “shots just started ringing but they were coming from somebody Migos was with but he was shooting wild and hit takeoff on accident and the other n***** start shooting back and I think he got hit again but ultimately his own n***** killed him cause when he got hit the first time I see his body just drop.”

The witness added:

Quavo was plexxed up over some small sh** it really wasn’t worth it. Takeoff was the coolest quietest n**** in the room the whole time. He wasn’t saying a word just chillin in the cut he didn’t even know what was going on. He just jumped up and got shot out of nowhere. Houston for sho about to be a no fly zone cause Mob supposed to be protecting these artist.

That person also said, “So Quavo was shooting dice and he was getting his pockets broke off bad so dude had an attitude and he tried getting aggressive with the wrong mob ties n**** (not gone drop names) and dude got on his a** then somebody they was with jumped up and that’s when everybody bunched up then shots just started rining but they were coming from somebody Migos was with but he was shooting wild and hit Takeoff on accident…”

Click2Houston reported that three people were shot at the scene and one person had died.

The shooting occurred “during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday,” the television station reported.

The call for the shooting came in at 2:40 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound “to the head or neck,” Click2Houston reported, and a large crowd had gathered.

Houston police told Click2Houston that 40-50 people were at the scene, and they confirmed Quavo and Takeoff, of rap group Migos, were both there.

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff