Tammy Sytch AKA Sunny: Former WWE Wrestler Was in Fatal Crash

Tammy Sytch is a former WWE wrestler known as “Sunny” who is accused of being involved in fatal crash in Florida on March 25, 2022, that killed a man.

According to the Ormond Beach Observer, the Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores died in the crash.

The former wrestler’s full name is Tamara Lynn Sytch, and Sytch, 49, was called “Sunny” in the ring.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said to the Ormond Beach Observer. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Sytch’s Mercedes Crashed Into the Back of a Kia at a Stoplight, Reports Say

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was involved in a car accident that resulted in one fatality with police currently investigating. #TammySytch #Sunny #WWE https://t.co/Bhqn5KtxoN pic.twitter.com/pQf0bcMpij — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) April 6, 2022

According to TMZ, which obtained the traffic crash report in the case, the accident happened on March 25, 2022, along U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County, Florida, around 8:28 p.m.

The reports say that Sytch’s 2012 Mercedes crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento that was at a stoplight. The Kia then crashed into another vehicle, according to TMZ, which added that witnesses accused Sytch to police of “driving at a high rate of speed.”

The driver died. Sytch was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. TMZ reported that police wrote that they believed Sytch “was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash,” but tests are pending.”

No records come up for Sytch in Volusia County, Florida’s court record database. Heavy has reached out to the Ormond Beach police chief for further details and for the traffic crash report. Police told TMZ Sports that whether criminal charges are filed against Sytch could depend on the results of toxicology tests.

According to TMZ, Sytch was arrested “at least six times for DWI, including back in 2019 in New Jersey.”

She was also accused in 2022 of “threatening to kill a man with scissors,” TMZ reported.

According to a Post and Courier article on March 5, 2022, Sytch’s life was spiraling out of control for some time. On Feb. 24 in Keansburg, New Jersey, she was accused of “a variety of driving offenses” less than six weeks a”fter she was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon,” the newspaper reported. She was accused of OWI, reckless driving, careless driving, and other offenses.

The scissors incident came on January 13 in New Jersey, when she was accused of raising a pair of scissors and threatening to kill her “intimate partner” in front of an officer, while appearing to be “under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” the Post and Courier reported.

The newspaper reported that “since 2018, Sytch has been charged with violation of a domestic violence restraining order, contempt, eluding police, various DUI offenses, and driving a motor vehicle while under a license suspension.”

She was released from prison in June 2021 on charges of eluding a police officer and violating a restraining order. She’s also had previous parole violations, according to Post and Courier.

Lasseter, a Former Math Teacher & Real Estate Appraiser, Was Remembered ‘For His Generosity & Enthusiasm’

Lasseter’s obituary, published in the Daytona Beach News-Journal, says that Julian L. (“Fran”) Lasseter, Jr., “died instantly in a traffic accident on March 25, 2022, and is spending a euphoric new life in Heaven.”

Lasseter, 75, “was born on November 21, 1946, in Winter Haven, FL. He graduated from Winter Haven High School and attended one year at USF before transferring to University of Florida, where he pledged Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. At UF, he earned a B.S. in Entomology and a Master’s Degree in Education,” the obit says.

“He taught math at Howard Bishop Junior High in Gainesville and later at Seabreeze HS in Daytona Beach. He started working as a real estate appraiser at Coast Federal then Massey Appraisal Company and in 1980, started his own business, Lasseter Appraisal Company.”

In his earlier years, the obit says, “Fran was a member and president of the Volusia County Gator Club, with season tickets to home football games for decades. After joining a Toastmasters Club, he became an accomplished public speaker, giving humorous and motivational speeches, one of which was titled ‘If You Ain’t Laughin’, You Ain’t Livin’.'”

The obituary says he was “known for his generosity and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest, Fran gave many people a ‘leg up.’ He viewed helping people as his life’s mission. Fran was a member of Unity of Daytona Beach and a believer in Christ. One of his favorite sayings was ‘I’m on God’s plan.'” He is survived by his daughter and multiple grandchildren.

According to her her IMDb profile, Sytch “was born on December 7, 1972 in Freeport, New Jersey, USA. She is an actress, known for WCW Monday Nitro (1995), WWF Superstars (1986) and WWF Shotgun Saturday Night (1997).”

She retired from wrestling in 2004 to become a flight attendant, the site reports. She also ran a tanning salon and hosted an adult website, the site reports.

The Pro Wrestling Fandom site says she “is an American professional wrestling manager, personality, and occasional wrestler.”

