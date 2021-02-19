Ted Cruz Cancun Memes: Mexico Vacation Ends With New Nicknames

Senator Ted Cruz’s 24-hour vacation to Cancun, Mexico generated a slew of memes from people poking fun at his trip during a crisis in Texas. Twitter also gave Cruz some new nicknames: Cancun Cruz and Flyin’ Ted.

The Texas lawmaker’s brief trip came amidst a massive crisis in his home state. Millions of people were left without power in record-breaking cold temperatures brought on by a winter storm. Another storm was on the heels of the first around the time Cruz was spotted flying to Mexico. The death toll reached 47 on Thursday, February 18, the day Cruz returned home. He issued a statement, saying he flew to Mexico with his daughters who wanted to spend time with friends during a week off from school.

The statement said:

This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too. With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.

Here are some of the best Ted Cruz vacation memes:

Twitter Users Photoshopped Cruz Into Other Vacation Destinations, the Storm of the U.S. Capitol, & the Notorious Fyre Festival I have so much work to do and should go to sleep but instead I am just making Ted Cruz memes. pic.twitter.com/rqvmuhHLro — The Savanna Lady (@TheSavannaLady) February 18, 2021

A favorite meme for Cruz’s vacation was photoshopping him with his suitcase at other landmarks. One Twitter user photoshopped Cruz into a national park, into the tent camp at the Fyre Festival, and into two photos of a storm on the U.S. Capitol.

“I have so much work to do and should go to sleep but instead I am just making Ted Cruz memes,” The Savanna Lady wrote on Twitter.

This is a really funny meme. Ted Cruz did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/OArh1jXf7Z — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) February 19, 2021

Another person took a famous shot from the Capitol siege, which showed a man the FBI identified as Adam Johnson carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s podium. Memers replaced the man with Cruz, and replaced the podium with a giant margarita.

“This is a really funny meme. Ted Cruz did nothing wrong,” Gavin Mario Wax wrote on Twitter.

Memes Joked About Cruz’s Statement That He Only Took a Mexico Vacation for His Children

The Ted Cruz Memes — so inappropriate, I’m reporting all the accounts that shared these immediately! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cYQcclMPFc — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) February 19, 2021

A new round of memes was generated after Cruz’s statement saying that he only flew to Cancun for his daughters because he wanted “to be a good dad.” Some meme creators took a shot from Titanic and replaced the actor, who was holding a small child, with Cruz.

“I have a child,” the meme said.

Another meme altered Cruz’s hair from a photo, giving him cornrows.

“Ted Cruz denies going to Cancun,” the meme said.

It should be noted Cruz did admit to making the trip.

I found flyin Ted! I guess there really isn’t intelligent life on Mars. pic.twitter.com/jM2NJ7O4C5 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 19, 2021

The trip also generated some new nicknames for Cruz. Flyin’ Ted was a spinoff of former President Donald Trump’s nickname for the Texas Senator, “Lyin’ Ted.” Others began calling him “Cancun Cruz.”

Greetings from Cancun Cruz pic.twitter.com/wW4Xb3ndPJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 18, 2021

One person started a meme with a pretend postcard from Cruz.

It said “Greetings from Cancun,” followed by a note and a picture of the senator.

“Wish you were here. Stay warm,” it said. “Your Senator, Ted Cruz.”

