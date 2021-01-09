Adam Johnson Arrested: Man Who Was Carrying Pelosi’s Podium in Capitol Identified

Adam Johnson, a Florida man, was arrested after investigators said he was the man who was pictured carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the storm of the US Capitol building.

His jail record shows Johnson, 36, was arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail on Friday night, January 8, 2021. He is being held on a warrant from US Marshals. Johnson is a married father of five whose wife is a physician, according to NBC Miami. The news outlet reported he is not affiliated with either political party in his voter registration.

Twitter users claimed Johnson sold Pelosi’s podium on eBay, but an archived listing for the podium was fake.

Protesters supporting Donald Trump breached the Capitol building as Congress was debating whether to block certification of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on January 6, 2021. The discussion on electoral votes ended abruptly as officials were whisked away and an emergency alert told those inside to take shelter.

Johnson Has a Hold From Federal Marshals & Is in Pinellas County Jail Near His Home

Authorities allege Johnson removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from where it had been stored on the House side of the Capitol building, the attorney’s office said, according to CNN.

Johnson lives in Parrish, located in Manatee County. The booking information does not indicate what charges he faces.

Here is his jail record:

eBay Listing Claimed Pelosi’s Podium Was Sold for $99,900

A fake eBay listing was made purporting to sell Pelosi’s lectern. The item was listed as “House of Representatives Speaker Podium.” It indicates Pelosi’s podium sold for $99,900 at 2:54 a.m., nearly 12 hours before the Capitol was breached. The listing appears in eBay’s archived listings. Mic reported the image used in the posting was a cropped image from Pelosi’s impeachment conference in 2019. The post claimed the podium was being sold from San Diego, California.

An eBay spokesperson told the International Business Times that any listings of federal property were “being removed and ended.” But two listings were active on eBay the afternoon of January 9, 2021, claiming to sell Pelosi’s gavel.

See one of the listings:

The item was listed as “Used” and had a bid of $200. The post claimed the item was located in Cambria Heights, New York.

The original listing for the podium is no longer available on eBay’s website. The International Business Times reported the listing offered free shipping with an estimated delivery date between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29. The seller, basdvic1, is an eBay member since November 2012 and had received several positive reviews, which could no longer be viewed online.

The archived listing indicates there were 167 bids, but a link to display the bids comes back with an error code.

“Unknown Item,” it says. “Sorry, the item 224307271673 does not appear to be a valid number on eBay.com. Please go back and try again.”

It was not clear how far the podium was taken, or whether it ever left the Capitol building.

Johnson Is an Independent Voter & Has Only Voted in 2 General Elections in the County

Johnson is a registered voter in Manatee County, but he is not affiliated with a political party, according to WFLA. with no party affiliation. Johnson voted in the 2020 presidential election, but The Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County told the news outlet Johnson has only voted in two general elections — 2004 and 2020.

Johnson Is Married to a Physician & Is the Father to 5 Children & an Acquaintance Identified Him for the FBI

NBC Miami reported Johnson is married to a local physician, and they have five children.

Allan Mestel recognized Johnson in a photo and notified the FBI after recognizing Johnson in the photo, according to WFLA.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked.” Mestel added. “Couldn’t believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown, was, I was floored.”