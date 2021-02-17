Sally Talberg, ERCOT Chairwoman, Lives in Michigan

A massive blackout in Texas shined a spotlight on a little-known policy: ERCOT officers and directors are not required to live in Texas, and Chairwoman Sally Talberg lives in Michigan. She was elected as chairman of the board only days before the power outage.

More than 3 million Texans are still without power Wednesday, February 17, days after a winter storm blasted the region, bringing with it record-cold temperatures. Power had been restored to about 400,000 households by Wednesday morning, according to The Dallas Morning News a small portion of those living without electricity in frigid weather. A PowerOutage.us map and grid shows more than 3.4 million Texas households were without power as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. At least 13 people have died in weather-related incidents in the Houston area, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Texans, in turn, are blasting public officials including Former Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd, and ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT officials have said it may be days before power is restored, The Dallas Morning News reported. ERCOT manages the flow of power to more than 26 million Texas residents, its website says. At its head is Talberg, who lives in Michigan far from the blackouts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Talberg Served As Chairman of the Board of Directors for Only a Few Days Before a Winter Storm Knocked Out Power to Millions of Texans

🎉 @ERCOT_ISO Board of Directors elected newcomer @SallyTalberg to a three-year term as its chair and six-year veteran Peter Cramton as its vice chair. https://t.co/TQCMuP5YGd — Dr. Melissa C. Lott (@mclott) February 10, 2021

Talberg was elected as the chairwoman of ERCOT as a newcomer less than two weeks before the widespread power outages. The ERCOT board of directors elected her as the chair on February 9, 2021, an ERCOT press release said. She began serving as an unaffiliated director on the board January 1, 2021. At the same time, Peter Cramton was named vice chair. He began serving as an unaffiliated director on the board in October 2015.

“We would like to congratulate Sally and Peter on their new roles on the ERCOT Board, and look forward to working with them on addressing the challenges of an evolving grid in the years to come,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

Talberg said in a statement at the time she was excited about the new role.

“ERCOT is a world-class electric grid operator, and it is exciting to be part of this organization as it continues to evolve its markets, planning and operations in response to unprecedented change in the electric industry,” she said. “From my observation, the Board is successful in large part because of ERCOT’s stakeholder process and the role and leadership of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.”

Dr. Melissa C. Lott, a senior research scholar at The Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University SIPA, announced the election of Talberg and Cramton on Twitter.

“@ERCOT_ISO Board of Directors elected newcomer @SallyTalberg to a three-year term as its chair and six-year veteran Peter Cramton as its vice chair,” she wrote.

Talberg thanked the board at the time for their support and the staff for their orientation.

“Excited and honored to serve as ⁦@ERCOT_ISO board chair! #ERCOT is a world-class grid operator that embraces innovation and competition,” she wrote on Twitter Feb. 9. “Thanks to the board for their support and ERCOT staff for the terrific orientation.”

She has retweeted information but not written an original tweet since that time. Twitter users criticized her for her statement, describing ERCOT favorably.

“I wonder how many people died in the last 2 days because of world class ERCOT?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Texas Lawmaker Jeff Leach Plans to File Legislation Requiring ERCOT Officers & Directors to Live in Texas

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, said he will file legislation requiring the officers and directors of ERCOT to live in Texas, referencing Talberg living in Michigan. Leach called it “completely ridiculous and unacceptable” that she lives in Texas.

“I’m filing legislation this session requiring all @ERCOT_ISO officers and directors to be Texas residents. Completely ridiculous and unacceptable that current ERCOT Board Chair lives in Michigan!” he wrote on Twitter.

Leach has been vocal on Twitter about his criticisms of ERCOT. On Tuesday, he shared ERCOT’s tweet.

It said, “Weather, more generation outages last night bring load shed to 18,500 MW. For today…generators to return, renewable output to increase = increased customer restoration.”

Leach wrote, “Seriously?!?! THIS is your morning update?! I’ve read this 30 times and I can’t even make sense of it. Just terrible. Answer this: What do I say to the elderly couple in my District who haven’t had power in over 36 hours and are struggling to survive in their 30’ home?”

Gov. Gregg Abbott announced on Tuesday ERCOT reform would be made an emergency item, calling on an investigation of the electrical management company to ensure Texans will never suffer through a power outage of this magnitude again.

Talberg Lives in Michigan With Her Husband & 2 Daughters; She Has Ties to Texas

Talberg lives in Michigan with her husband and two daughters, according to her ERCOT bio. She has ties to Texas outside of her work with ERCOT. Talberg earned her master’s degree in public affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin. She also previously served as an advisor to commissioners at the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Her bio says: