Thank You Brandon Meme Meaning: #ThankYouBrandon Trends on Twitter

Thank you Brandon is a meme that was developed to counter the viral meme, let’s go Brandon. What is the meaning behind the new meme?

Let’s go Brandon is a viral phrase used by critics of President Joe Biden. It’s a euphemistic way of saying “f*** Joe Biden,” and it’s been chanted at sporting events around the country.

Thank you Brandon is an attempt to counter it; it’s used by supporters of Biden to indicate that they think he’s doing a good job. The hashtag #ThankYouBrandon trended on Twitter, just like #letsgoBrandon trended before it. “Brandon” means Biden.

People Posted Thank You Brandon Memes & Comments on Social Media

Here are some of the memes and comments using the thank you Brandon trend. Some people shared job reports and unemployment rates.

“Don’t worry, y’all: the whole nation is saying #ThankYouBrandon after the passage of the biggest investment in American infrastructure EVER, including the New Deal (yup, even adjusted for inflation)!” wrote one Twitter user.

Don't worry, y'all: the whole nation is saying #ThankYouBrandon after the passage of the biggest investment in American infrastructure EVER, including the New Deal (yup, even adjusted for inflation)! pic.twitter.com/iMC4vnZhqR — "No teams" (≠ neutral) Indy (@NoTeamsIndy) November 7, 2021

“Remember Trump passing that big Infrastructure Bill he promised over and over and over and over…Yeah I never saw it either

#ThankYouBrandon,” wrote another.

Another Twitter user wrote, “What’s not to love? Jobs booming, Covid numbers going down, competency, no lies!”

What’s not to love? Jobs booming, Covid numbers going down, competency, no lies! Seriously…#ThankYouBrandon pic.twitter.com/6EtcluXXXL — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) November 5, 2021

Some people praised Biden’s record on COVID.

Economy is booming. Jobs, jobs, jobs created. 401Ks growing and the market is hitting record highs. The American Rescue plan and vaccine mandates were the catalysts for this recovery. #ThankYouBrandon pic.twitter.com/G0eTRiwX3Q — Leslieoo7  (@Leslieoo7) November 5, 2021

Others praised his personality.

“#ThankYouBrandon for leading us from one of the darkest places in our history to the light. Putting a major stop to Americans dying at rapid speed with getting out vaccinations,” wrote a Twitter user.

Great jobs report.

High vaccination numbers.

Helping end child poverty.#ThankYouBrandon pic.twitter.com/zz5aC4714k — Abortion is healthcare 😎 💛🍦🐝🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@PeteEarthling) November 5, 2021

Some people were just happy that Trump lost.

But other people used the new phrase to criticize Biden all the same, this person on car shortages.

#ThankYouBrandon I needed to get a new car today and this is what they had in stock 👇 pic.twitter.com/xLCs8EuvbI — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 5, 2021

Others just like what Biden stands for in contrast to Trump.

#ThankYouBrandon most adults vaccinated! Economic relief! Jobs creation! All just in 10 months! TFG couldn’t SPELL economy, let alone figure out how to boost it! pic.twitter.com/pUlYRUWZ48 — JaRoJoCT1021 (@JaRoJoCT1227) November 5, 2021

The let’s go Brandon meme that thank you Brandon is reacting to started when a reporter for NBC, Kelly Stavast, wrongly said a NASCAR crowd was chanting let’s go Brandon during an interview with driver Brandon Brown. The crowd was actually chanting “f*** Joe Bidem,” and a meme was born.

The video of the crowd’s expletive-laden Biden chant went viral. You can watch it above and below. Be aware that the language might be disturbing to some.





The videos on the chant have had millions of views on social media.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brown said.

“Thank you to all of our partners. Oh my god it’s just such an unbelievable moment,” he said at another point.

“You can hear the chants from the crowd. Let’s go Brandon,” the anchor says in the video.

“Oh my God, “ Brown continued, but his comments are drowned up by the bleeps blocking the F word.

According to Fox News, NASCAR deleted the video when it became clear what the crowd was really chanting.

The phrase, “Let’s Go Brandon” has gone viral on social media, and the trend has taken off at other sporting events to register criticism of Biden.