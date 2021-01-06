What Time Is the Electoral College Certification? When Does Congress Meet?

A joint session of Congress will be held today to tally the votes of the electoral college and certify the votes. The process is expected to be lengthier than usual because objections are anticipated. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is typically looked at as little more than a formality, but it has taken on added importance for the 2020 Presidential election because some Republican lawmakers allied with President Donald Trump have pledged to attempt to block certification of votes in key states.

Here’s what you need to know about the process:

The U.S. Constitution Requires Congress to Meet on January 6 & Complete an Official Count of Electoral Votes

The electoral college certification and joint session of Congress is required by the United States Constitution. Congressional members open sealed certificates from each state, containing a record of their votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in a mahogany box used for the occasion, according to the Associated Press.

Vice President Mike Pence, the President of the Senate, presides over the proceedings and declares the winner.

NPR described Pence’s role in the Senate as “ceremonial,” prescribed by law and the Constitution.

“I don’t think that Vice President Pence has any significant discretion in what he does,” said Joel Goldstein, an emeritus professor of law at St. Louis University and an expert in the vice presidency. “The Constitution assigns him a very modest role.”

Among those vowing to object are Rep. John Joyce, R-Altoona.

“Today I signed the official objection to the Pennsylvania electors ahead of tomorrow’s Electoral College certification vote,” he wrote on Twitter. “We must fight for free and fair elections – and the rule of law.”