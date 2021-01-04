‘Amen & Awoman:’ Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Says in Opening Prayer for Congress

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver caused some confusion when he ended the opening prayer for the 117th Congress with “amen and awoman.”

The Democratic lawmaker of Missouri drew some quick criticism from politicians on the other side of the aisle, and pointed out “Amen” is not a gendered term. Cleaver, an ordained minister, was asked to lead the prayer to begin the new session Sunday, January 3. Listen to the full prayer here or below.

Cleaver Was Criticized on Twitter for the ‘Amen and Awoman’ Prayer

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with "amen and a-women." Amen is Latin for "so be it." It's not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., was one of the first to take note of Cleaver’s addition to the traditional prayer closing. He shared a clip of the prayer on Twitter just before 6 p.m. January 3, 2021.

“The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with ‘amen and a-women,’ Reschenthaler tweeted. “Amen is Latin for ‘so be it.’ It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.”

Cleaver also mentioned the Hindu god, Brahma, in the closing of his prayer.

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘god’ known by many names by many different faiths,” Cleaver prayed.

Cleaver Is a United Methodist Pastor & Said He Was Honored to Deliver the Opening Prayer

I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress. May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly. https://t.co/z3vkWOk7lc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2021

Cleaver is an ordained United Methodist pastor, according to Fox News. Cleaver shared the full video of his prayer on Twitter on the afternoon of January 3, saying he was honored he was asked to deliver it.

“I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress,” he wrote. “May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly.”

While many of the comments were supportive, some questioned his inclusion of multiple religions, and others simply asked whether he knew what “amen” means.

“Bruh you do know what Amen means right?” one person wrote in a comment.

Another person, who identified himself as a fellow UMC pastor, was stunned Cleaver apparently did not know the meaning of the word “amen.”

“Dear Representative, As a fellow UMC pastor I am shocked at your not knowing that amen is a Hebrew word meaning ‘so be it.’ It has nothing to do with gender or masculinity. I believe you made an honest mistake in ending your Invocation today but please correct it,” the comment said.

Amen and awoman."perfect House Democrat prayer ending as House Dems focus on gender security by abolishing virtually every normal gender term like “father. Mother “-the radical madness has begun-Kevin McCarthy for Speaker! — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 4, 2021

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich also addressed the prayer, writing “the radical madness has begun.”

Cleaver serving his seventh term representing Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District, according to his website. He serves as a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, the Chair of the subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy, a member of the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance, a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, a member of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security; and a member of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.

His prayer, which was just over two minutes long, began with an acknowledgement of a new beginning, saying “we leave behind the politically and socially clamorous year of 2020.”

“God, at a moment when many believe that the bright light of democracy is beginning to dim, empower us with an extra dose of commitment to its principles,” he continued.

