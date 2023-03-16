Timothy Bliefnick: Accused in Murder of Rebecca Bliefnick

Timothy Bliefnick is a former “Family Feud” contestant who is accused in the murder of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy, Illinois.

In a press conference on March 13, 2023, which ran on the WGEM-TV website, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said that Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca, was found shot to death in her home on February 23, 2023.

According to Yates, she was a mother of three who was 41 years old.

He said that Quincy police detectives had been “working non-stop” since that day.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Accused Timothy Bliefnick of Home Invasion & Murder

On March 13, 2023, Yates announced in the news conference that police had arrested Timothy W. Bliefnick in the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for Rebecca Bliefnick’s death, according to Yates.

Yates said that authorities sought a “no-bond” warrant. He said that Timothy Bliefnick was taken into custody without incident and transported to the jail. Yates reminded the public that defendants are innocent unless they are proven guilty in a court of law.

He added that a “great deal of work” went into the investigation, but he did not provide specific details about the evidence against Bliefnick.

According to Yates, prosecutors had worked alongside investigators during the “complex investigation,” and he commended police investigators. The police chief said detectives had worked long hours and forgone weekends and off-duty days while they were “putting the pieces of this investigation together.”

He said that Bliefnick’s arrest marked a “significant step forward in the search for justice for Rebecca.”

2. The Murder Was an ‘Act of Domestic Violence,’ the Prosecutor Says

The police chief called the murder a “brutal crime,” saying it had the Quincy community “on edge and our residents living in fear.” He urged people to lock their doors, turn on exterior lights, be aware of their surroundings, and report suspicious activity to the police.

He said there was nothing they could do as a Police Department to bring Rebecca Bliefnick back to her family “and her three boys.”

Josh Jones, the lead trial attorney, also said in the news conference that authorities are accusing Rebecca Bliefnick’s “estranged husband” of the homicide. “This horrific crime was not a random act of violence,” Jones said.

He said the crime was an “act of domestic violence.”

Domestic violence takes many forms, Jones said, adding that, “Every victim of domestic violence must be treated with the urgency, respect and the compassion that he or she deserves.”

Jones said authorities’ focus and efforts “remain on bringing her murderer to justice.”

Yates said there were no other suspects in the case. He said that a judge had signed an arrest warrant after being presented with evidence he did not detail and said that “everyone” was considered a suspect in the beginning of the investigation.

3. In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick Said It Was a ‘Thrill’ to Appear on ‘Family Feud’

In 2020, Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on the game show “Family Feud,” according to KHQA-TV.

“Tim Bliefnick and some of his family members traveled to Los Angeles last fall to be taped as one of the featured families on the popular game show,” the article says.

KHQA reported that Timothy Bliefnick said “appearing on Family Feud was a thrill and he can’t wait for the show to air.” The video of the show is no longer available online.

4. Timothy Bliefnick’s Attorney Called Him an ‘All-American, Midwestern Dad’

Bliefnick’s attorney Casey Schnack told People Magazine that Timothy Bliefnick is “a sales executive who starred in football at Quincy University in Illinois.” He is entering a plea of not guilty, the magazine reported.

“The state’s attorney’s office appears to be coming out with a narrative that this was an act of domestic violence. And the fact of the matter is, there was no domestic violence that we are aware of,” she told People Magazine. “Tim does not have a criminal history. He’s never been arrested for battery, domestic battery, anything violent, anything ever.”

“There was tremendous pressure from the community for an arrest to be made,” the attorney told the magazine. “And naturally the estranged spouse is going to be the number one suspect regardless of the other circumstances.”

Schnack added to People: “He was active in the community. He was a youth football coach. He was actively involved in his church here. A lot of people knew him. It’s very surprising that this is where the family is at right now. He’s your standard, all-American, Midwestern dad.”

5. Rebecca Bliefnick Was Remembered as a Travel Nurse Who Won an Award for ‘Exceptional Care’

The obituary for Rebecca Bernadette Postle Bliefnick says that she “was murdered in her home on February 23, 2023. She was just 41 years old. Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished-a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family.”

The obituary continues:

Becky was born in Quincy, IL, attending Payson Seymour Elementary School followed by Quincy Notre Dame High School, where she was named valedictorian, the first of many academic and professional honors in her lifetime. She graduated cum laude from Quincy University with a bachelor’s degree in biological science with a minor in chemistry and worked for Sanofi Aventis as one of their top-performing pharmaceutical sales representatives. But Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she left pharmaceuticals for a career in nursing-her true calling-where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis. Becky graduated summa cum laude from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, as well as receiving the Faculty Outstanding Senior Award. Even more remarkably, she gave birth to her third child during spring break of her senior year, only missing one day of school. Becky worked for Quincy Medical Group in gastrointestinal surgery before transitioning to Blessing Hospital’s emergency room. During the COVID pandemic, she additionally worked as a travel nurse at both Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO, and Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.

According to the obit, Bliefnick was nominated in 2020 for the international Daisy Award “which honors exceptional care given by extraordinary nurses.”

The nomination testimonial stated, according to obit, “I got to kiss my husband and tell him how much I loved him all because of Becky. There are no words to express how grateful I am to her for what she did.”

“Beyond her registered nurse (RN) credentials, she was also a certified trauma nurse specialist (TNS) and a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE). At the time of her death, she worked at Blessing Hospital in vascular access and was working toward her nurse practitioner certification,” the obituary says.

