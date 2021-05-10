TNR: COVID-19 Is Cause of Death for Indian Actor-Journalist Thummala Narsimha Reddy

Thummala Narsimha Reddy, an Indian actor and journalist best known by his initials, TNR, has died from COVID-19 complications, according to India Today.

TNR died Monday, May 10, 2021, in a hospital as India struggled to deal with a surge in cases of the coronavirus. He tested positive for COVID-19 one week earlier. He was 45.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddy Suffered Severe Breathing Problems & Low Oxygen Levels Due to COVID-19

TNR was admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after testing positive for the coronavirus. India Today reported he was suffering breathing problems and a significant decrease in oxygen levels, “and breathed his last on Monday.”

Gulte reported the day before he died that his pulse rate had fallen, and he was in a “semi-coma state.”

Srinivas Burra, a close friend of Reddy, wrote on Facebook that TNR’s condition had taken a turn for the worst. Burra wrote Reddy was not responding to medical treatment, and asked that commenters use kindness in their words.

Reddy was placed in critical condition Friday, May 8, Burra wrote. Burra and Reddy were friends for 20 years, according to Burra’s Facebook posts.