Tornado in Michigan: Photos, Videos & Radar Images of Gaylord, MI

Photos and videos of the tornado that hit Gaylord, MI surfaced as Michigan residents and local news reporters shared radar images and photos of the tornado aftermath.

9 and 10 News reported a new tornado warning had been issued for Presque Isle County shortly before 5 p.m.

Michigan State Police told the news outlet trees and power lines were blocking roads in the Gaylord area, multiple gas leaks were reported and 6,000 people were without power. Multiple homes and businesses are damaged, police said. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Local Man, Kenneth Hoy, Shot a Video of the Tornado Hit Michigan

Video of the Gaylord, MI tornado shot by Kenneth Hoy on Facebook. Listen to that roar! #MIwxhttps://t.co/YuP17ZQ1t6 pic.twitter.com/Ga8VjENhxQ — Nicholas Krasznavolgyi (@NickKrasz_Wx) May 20, 2022

Kenneth Hoy caught the tornado on video as he watched the storm bearing down on a local neighborhood with his dad.

“It’s coming right over here,” Hoy can be heard saying on the video.

“You can see the funnel!” he shouted over the heavy winds, and pointed at the tornado.

“Oh no!” his dad shouted in the background, and said he saw damage occurring.

The videographer said a power line was taken down and he saw a transformer blow up.

Photos & Videos Showed the Damage in the Aftermath of the Tornado

“Damage in #Gaylord from the #tornado that ripped through,” Reporter Ahmad Bajjey wrote on Twitter.

Meteorologist Blake Harms shared a photo of a radar image which showed the tornado closing in on the city.

Gaylord needs some prayers right now, folks. Likely a damaging tornado making a near-direct impact on the city pic.twitter.com/cIM0fQufIn — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) May 20, 2022

“Gaylord needs some prayers right now, folks. Likely a damaging tornado making a near-direct impact on the city,” he wrote.

The tornado after math in Gaylord near Winifred Road. @upnorthlive pic.twitter.com/RU2GIxUGj8 — Irelend Viscount (@viscount_news) May 20, 2022

Another video showed serious damage in a neighborhood, with homes severely damaged, housing material strewn throughout trees and across the road, roofs ripped off of houses and people walking through the rubble.

“The tornado after math in Gaylord near Winifred Road,” Irelend Viscount wrote on Twitter.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated as new information becomes available.

