Gaylord, Michigan Tornado: Reports of Injuries, Damage

A tornado has been reported in northern Gaylord, Michigan, according to a local meteorologist. The tornado in Otsego County has reportedly caused injuries and damaged and destroyed homes.

“Otsego County scanner – Gaylord area – is very noisy after a damaging tornado moved through. Gas leaks being reported at damaged houses, Hobby Lobby and other businesses sustained heavy damage, injuries being reported,” Meteorologist Blake Harms wrote on Twitter.

He shared a photo of a radar image which showed the tornado closing in on the city.

“Gaylord needs some prayers right now, folks. Likely a damaging tornado making a near-direct impact on the city,” he wrote.

9 and 10 News reported a new tornado warning had been issued for Presque Isle County shortly before 5 p.m.

Michigan State Police told the news outlet trees and power lines were blocking roads in the Gaylord area, multiple gas leaks were reported and 6,000 people were without power. Multiple homes and businesses are damaged, police said. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Michigan Residents Were Preparing for Severe Storms & Thunderstorms on Friday

Michigan residents were preparing for severe storms, including thunderstorms, as the tornado hit Gaylord, Michigan, according to Harms. He wrote on Twitter that residents throughout Michigan should be aware of severe weather headed their way May 20, 2022.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, but it’s far from a guarantee. Here’s the latest,” he wrote on Twitter about 32 hours before the tornado hit Ostega County.

“A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do may also see damaging winds and some large hail. Timeframe for these storms is late afternoon – mid evening,” he wrote early Friday morning.

“9:00 AM UPDATE: The SPC has shifted the “slight risk” area north of Lansing. Not a total surprise – best ingredients appear to be up that way. Still, all of Lower Michigan should remain weather-aware today!” he wrote about an hour later.

At 3:45 p.m., the tone had turned serious.

“VERY dangerous storm about to track right into Gaylord. May well be producing a tornado,” he wrote.

