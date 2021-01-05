How Many People Were at Trump’s Dalton, Georgia, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia on Monday, January 4, just before the two runoff races. This was Trump’s first official 2021 rally. How many people attended his rally? Here are all the details about how many were there, along with crowd size photos and videos from the Dalton, Georgia rally.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Rally in Dalton, Georgia

On Trump’s website, the rally was billed as a Victory Rally in Dalton, Georgia, featuring Trump, Sen. David Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and other Republicans. It took place at Dalton Regional Airport.

Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, showed video of a packed venue hours before Trump took the stage. He said there were thousands in line even before the rally started.

He then shared this video during Trump’s speech.

AJC also reported that there were thousands in Dalton. Yahoo! reported that there were about 2,000 supporters in attendance.

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared this crowd video:

Trump started his speech by saying there was no way that they lost in Georgia. “I think we’re going to win them all,” he said about some of the swing states that have been certified. He also referred to the runoff election as one of the “most important elections” in U.S. history.

During his speech, Trump referred to the Democratic candidates in Georgia as being radical and “dangerous.” He also talked about the Supreme Court letting him and his supporters down and noted, “Who knows, maybe they’ll come back.”

He also referenced getting along well with Kim Jong Un and said he didn’t think Biden would get along well with him.

Loeffler spoke on stage during the rally, as did Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He Talked About the Senate Runoff Race, Vice President Pence, & the January 6 Congressional Meeting

Trump spent some time during his speech talking about Loeffler and Perdue, and also talked about the presidential election results, which he claimed were not accurate. He talked about Vice President Mike Pence’s role on January 6, noting: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. If he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

But Trump then praised Pence, Philip Rucker of The Washington Post pointed out on Twitter. He said, “Mike is a great guy. He’s a wonderful man and a smart man and a man that I like a lot.”

Despite some saying that Trump was speaking out against Pence, Rucker said it was more of a “table-setting tease,” not a “breach in the relationship.”

He closed his rally by promising to be campaigning for the governor in about a year-and-a-half.

You can watch Trump’s speech from the rally on the video below.

Few masks were seen at the rally and there was no social distancing in the crowd. Georgia is currently experiencing near-record hospitalizations, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. As of earlier on Monday, there were 5,124 being treated in the hospital for COVID-19, compared to 5,129 hospitalized on April 30 (the record so far in the state.) The Georgia Department of Public Health noted that 31% of current hospital patients are being treated for COVID-19.

