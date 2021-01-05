How Many People Attended Biden’s Georgia Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President-elect Joe Biden held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, January 4 — the day before the Senate runoff elections. President Donald Trump also held a rally in Georgia on the same day. Here’s a look at how many people attended Biden’s rally, along with crowd size photos.

Biden Held a Drive-in Rally Attended by About 500 Cars

Biden held a drive-in rally in Atlanta, Georgia the day before the runoff race to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. The rally took place in the parking lot at Turner Field, AJC reported.

Despite the rally being a socially distanced, drive-in rally, some photos revealed that while attendees wore masks, not all were actually social distancing. Deadline referred to the crowd as “somewhat socially distanced” and noted that about 500 cars were parked in attendance at the rally.

Biden advocated for the Democrat candidates in the runoff, in part because of the stimulus checks. He told the group: “If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people,” he said.

He also noted: “And if you send (Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler) back to Washington, those checks will never get there…”

During his speech, Biden told attendees: “The power is literally in your hands, unlike any time in my career. One state, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for a generation.”

He also stated: “The debate over $2,000 isn’t some abstract debate in Washington, it’s about real lives. Your lives, the lives of good, hardworking Americans… If you’re like millions of Americans all across this country, you need the money, you need the help, and you need it now.”

Biden criticized Trump’s approach to the vaccine rollout and the pandemic, saying: “This administration has gotten off to a God-awful start. The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem.”

Deadline reported that Biden went off script for part of his speech when he criticized Trump strongly. He also joked about winning “three times” when referring to Trump’s legal challenges to the presidential election.

He also said during his speech that he believes senators work for the Constitution, not for the President.

“As president, I don’t believe your United States Senators work for me. I believe they work for the people of Georgia. … It is time for this nation for God’s sake to finally come together, finally.”

However, near the end of his speech, he added that he was “more optimistic about this country than I’ve been my entire life.”

Watch Biden’s Speech

You can watch Biden’s speech in the video below.

Joe Biden speaks at rally for Georgia Senate runoffs"Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you," President-elect Joe Biden said at a rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock the day before the state's runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate. Watch Biden's full remarks. 2021-01-04T22:31:09Z

