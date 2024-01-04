Former President Donald Trump Is Mentioned Multiple Times in Jeffrey Epstein Files

Former President Donald Trump was mentioned multiple times in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, although neither mention accuses Trump of wrongdoing.

In fact, in one of the mentions, a woman hired as a massage therapist for Epstein denied ever giving Trump a massage or having sexual contact with him.

The slew of documents relating to Epstein, the now-deceased financier who was accused of sex trafficking, were released on January 3. They were part of a defamation case filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s imprisoned associate.

The Epstein documents, which you can read in full here, also quote the same woman as accusing Epstein of telling her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Some of the Comments About Trump Involve an Atlantic City Casino

The mentions of Trump come in a deposition by Johanna Sjoberg, who said she was hired to work as a massage therapist for Epstein.

She was asked, “How did it come to be that you were in a casino in Atlantic City?”

Sjoberg responded, “We, as we were flying, Jeffrey said, Why don’t you go sit in the cockpit to check out the landing? So we were sitting there, and the pilots told me to go back and tell him that we can’t land in New York and that we were going to have to land in Atlantic City.”

She continued, “Jeffrey said, Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — we’ll go to the casino.”

“And what happened with an ID issue?”

“All I knew is that she was not going to be allowed to gamble, and so I pent time with her. We were just walkin around. I don’t remember what we did. Because either she didn’t have an ID or she was too young. I don’t remember specifically why. I just knew that she could not gamble.”

She was also asked, “Did you ever massage Donald Trump?”

Sjoberg responded, “No.”

She also responded “no” to a series of questions asking whether she had sexual contact with people, including Trump.

Later in the deposition, she was asked, “And do you recall where you flew when you went to — when you traveled that first time with Jeffrey Epstein?”

“We left from Palm Beach and landed in Atlantic City for a few hours because there was a storm in New York, and then got back on the plane a

10 few hours later and landed in Teterboro.”

“And you said that you recall landing in Atlantic City. Did you go into Atlantic City?”

“Yes, went to one of Trump’s casinos.”

“Did you actually go into the casino itself?”

“Yes.”

“Do you recall Virginia — at the time Virginia Roberts being present with you?”

“Yes.”

“Do you recall if she went into the casino?”

“She was underage. I did not know anything about how old you had to be to gamble legally. I just knew she could not get in because of an ID

24 issue. So she and I did not gamble.”

Donald Trump Once Posed With Jeffrey Epstein in a Photo, But Later Said He Had a ‘Falling Out With Him a Long Time Ago’

According to USA Today, Trump “posed with Epstein and Maxwell in a now-famous photo taken in 2000 at Mar-a-Lago.”

In addition, as was previously reported, in 2002, he referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy” during an interview, according to USA Today.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said, according to USA Today. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

According to USA Today, Trump later explained: “I had a falling out with him a long time ago, I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years,” Trump said in 2019. “I wasn’t a fan.”

Trump has never been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Nor has Clinton, whose spokesman wrote previously denies having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

