Trump Hosts Two Rallies in Tucson & Prescott, Arizona [Crowd Size Photos]

Trump's Tucson & Prescott Rally Crowd Size

Getty Trump spoke in Tucson and Prescott, Arizona. Right above is Prescott and Right below is Tucson.

On Monday, October 19, President Donald Trump hosted thousands of supporters at two rallies for his 2020 presidential campaign. He held the rallies in Tucson and Prescott, Arizona. Read on to learn more about the events and see crowd size photos from both Prescott and Tucson.

Thousands Attended the Rally in Prescott, Arizona

GettySupporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona on October 19, 2020.

His first event was a rally in Prescott, Arizona, at Prescott Regional Airport. Thousands attended the event. From the photos and local media reports, there was no social distancing in the venue itself and few wore masks.

GettySupporters listen to President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport.

However, attendees’ temperatures were taken before they were allowed inside.

GettyPeople have their temperatures checked before they attend a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Prescott Regional Airport on October 19, 2020 in Prescott.

Trump spoke for about 70 minutes at the first rally, and talked about the heat and the sun beating down on him. “When you see me tomorrow and I look like a lobster, remember you did it,” he joked to the crowd.

Vaughn Hillyard of NBC News shared this crowd photo.

Trump commented about the crowd, asking how Biden could be ahead when crowds were the size that he was seeing today.

During his speech, Trump also talked about people being “tired” of COVID. “We’re in a pandemic because of China,” he told the crowd. In a campaign call earlier in the day, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said it would be a “bigger bomb” if he fired him, reported Ben Tracy of CBS News.

GettyPeople attend a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before he arrived, the line of supporters waiting to get into the venue was more than half-a-mile long.

During his speech, Trump also referenced his son, Don Jr., and said he’s been through a lot recently. “Ivanka’s different,” he told the crowd. “She sort of floats through life. Pretty amazing.”

GettyPeople wait to board a bus to attend a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump on October 19, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

He also talked about his town hall last week and said Savannah Guthrie was “a crazed lunatic” during the event.

Not Everyone Could Fit Into the Tucson Venue, Requiring the Overflow Space for Some Attendees

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona on October 19, 2020.

His second event was a rally in Tucson, Arizona, that began at 3 p.m. Mountain time at the Tuscon Jet Center. It was hot outside for the event, with the temperature in the low 90s. Supporters said they had been lined up for more than two hours waiting. Here’s a time-lapse shared by Rafael Carranza of USA Today showing the long line of people waiting to get into the rally.

Near the early part of his speech, Trump talked about his platform’s support for the Second Amendment and economic growth. He encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote, even today if there were able to do so.

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Tucson International Airport.

There were so many people trying to attend Trump’s rally in Tucson that many of them had to watch on a large screen outside while still waiting to get into the venue, even after Trump had started speaking. A small crowd ended up staying outside in the overflow space to watch his speech, shared Carranza.

Trump said he was feeling great and the crowd chanted “Superman!” in response. Trump talked about how he could kiss everyone in the crowd — a line he has used at rallies before. But he added that it was unclear if immunity would last longer than a few months.

Here’s another view of the crowd.

Trump has a number of events still scheduled for the coming week.

GettyThe crowd listens at Trump’s Tucson rally.

On Tuesday, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the Erie International Airport.

On Wednesday, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Gastonia, North Carolina, at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

On Thursday, he’s participating in the final presidential debate against Biden.

