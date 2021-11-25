Trump’s Thanksgiving Message: ‘We Will Be Great Again’

Former President Donald Trump put out a Thanksgiving message through his spokesperson on Twitter, which some of his followers believe hints at a 2024 Presidential run.

Trump, who was voted out of office and replaced by President Joe Biden during a tumultuous time involving an attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol, posted the letter through spokeswomen Liz Harrington, because he remains banned on Twitter.

It said:

A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!

Newsweek cited polls that indicated Trump could potentially defeat Biden if he ran for a second term in 2024.

“The president’s and former president’s Thanksgiving messages come as recent polls suggest Trump is well-positioned to potentially defeat Biden in a 2024 rematch election,” Newsweek reported. “Although Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for president again, he has repeatedly teased the possibility.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Trump Email Blast on Thanksgiving Blamed Biden With ‘Record-High Inflation’

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations… pic.twitter.com/JXeCtRoRUh — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 25, 2021

An email blast sent out today and quoted by New York Post discussed inflation, pointing the blame at Biden. The email was attributed to Trump and sent out by the fundraising department of his Save America PAC. It solicited contributions, the Post reported.

“We have a lot to be thankful for, but unfortunately, RECORD HIGH INFLATION is not one of those things. Biden took the beautiful, strong economy I built and lit it up in flames. The price of your Thanksgiving meal has gone up 14%. Despicable,” that statement said. “It saddens me to think that YOU are paying the price for Joe Biden’s terrible leadership.”

The Post noted that “it’s unclear if Trump actually writes or reviews the PAC’s voluminous and often emotive fundraising appeals.”

Newsweek reported that conservative polling data released by Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research “showed Trump beating Biden by double-digits in a hypothetical matchup.”

“Trump was backed by 45 percent of respondents while just 32 percent supported Biden—a difference of 13 points. A recent Emerson College survey conducted earlier this month found that Trump would defeat Biden with 45 percent to 43 percent in a potential 2024 rematch,” Newsweek reported.

President Joe Biden Also Put Out a Thanksgiving Message Today With His Wife, Jill Biden

From the Biden family to yours – Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/r0mhQtQS69 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 25, 2021

Biden also put a message out on Twitter today, November 25, 2021, from the POTUS account, wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving alongside his wife, Jill Biden.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. This is always a special time in America, but this year, the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially meaningful,” Biden said.

Jill Biden chimed in, saying, “After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can’t plan or replicate.”

“You make us so proud every day to serve as your president and first lady,” Biden added. “And from the Biden family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! May God bless you and may God protect our troops and their families.”

