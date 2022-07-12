Uvalde Shooting Full Video: Graphic Video Shows Gunman

The full video of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting scene, including footage inside the school, has been released. You can watch the video below, but be aware that it is graphic and disturbing.

A lot of the video, which is more than an hour long, shows numerous law enforcement officers waiting in a hallway. Law enforcement officers have been strongly criticized for not immediately going into the classroom where accused shooter Salvador Ramos was holed up with children.

KVUE-TV shared the video on YouTube, explaining,

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows a Young Boy Who Spotted the Gunman

Play

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity… 2022-07-12T21:21:15Z

The video starts outside Robb Elementary School and shows Ramos walked to the school before entering it and walking down a hallway, armed. A young boy, who is not identified, ran away from the gunman, but it doesn’t seem like Ramos saw him.

The Austin American-Statesman, which also obtained the video, wrote, “The gunman enters one of the classrooms. Children scream. The gunfire continues, stops, then starts again. Stops, then starts again. And again. And again.” The newspaper noted that officers were clustered in the hallway doing everything from talking to texting without immediately entering the classrooms.

Screams erupt when the shooter started firing toward a classroom and then walked inside it. The video also shows officers being shot at. They then back up and stand in the hallway.

According to KVUE-TV, officers did not enter a classroom for more than 70 minutes.

Some Family Members Are Very Upset Over the Video Leak

Javier Cazares, whose daughter was among the victims, expressed outrage over the video’s leak, according to CNN.

“We were supposed to get some footage shown to us on Sunday of the filming inside the hallway and then we got a call, another parent got a call saying that someone got a hold of it. It got released and got leaked. They didn’t have our permission from us to do so,” Cazares said, according to CNN.

A State Representative Had Vowed to Release the Video

It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement. I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 11, 2022

State Representative Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the House committee looking into the Uvalde shooting, tweeted, “It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement. I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves.”

The Statesman reported that the classroom was unlocked, even though authorities initially said they were waiting for keys.

According to the Statesman, the video is “part of the investigative file” and “includes security video footage from a nearby funeral home showing the gunman arrive at the school by wrecking a pickup in a ditch, and includes audio of 911 calls and officers speaking in the hallway, as well as the sound of gunfire.”

READ NEXT: Video Shows the Moment Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Was Shot