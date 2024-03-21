Wisconsin Sheriff Releases Photos of Female Teen Vandals Caught on Camera

The Washington County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Department has released a series of photos officials say show several female teenagers engaged in vandalism.

The Sheriff’s Department released the photos in a statement on its Facebook page on March 21 and requested the community’s assistance in identifying them.

According to the news release from the Sheriff’s Department, the vandalized item was a truck. The motive for the vandalism was not provided by Sheriff’s Officials. You can see the photos throughout this story or on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheriff’s Officials Say the Victim’s Truck Was Parked in a Driveway When It Sustained ‘Significant Damage’

The photos show what appear to be three females dressed in hoodies or some kind of covering with hoods clustered around the truck in the darkness. You can’t make out much about the girls’ identities in the photo, although at least two of them appear to have long hair.

A longer shot shows more of the girls.

In the release, Sheriff’s officials said the vandalism incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on March 12.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for community assistance in identifying potential suspects in a vandalism incident that occurred in the early morning hours on March 12, 2024, at around 1:15 a.m. on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Richfield,” they wrote.

“The suspects vandalized the victim’s truck which was parked in the driveway of the residence causing significant damage,” the release continued.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal details about what was used to vandalize the truck in their release.

Washington County Sheriff’s Officials Believe the Suspects ‘May Be Teenage Females From the Area’

The Sheriff’s Department wrote in the release that officials believe local teenagers may be to blame.

“It is believed that the suspects may be teenage females from the area,” they wrote.

The release added: “If anyone has information we would greatly appreciate if you would contact Deputy Droese at (262)335-4411 or email at bryan.droese@washcowisco.gov. 24-8734.”

Members of the public weighed in on the sheriff’s comment thread on Facebook, with several trying to identify clothing worn by the girls. “Every teenage girl has Crocs and Converse sneakers. They also all have little backpacks and long straight hair. I’m willing to bet that the teenager who’s associated with this vehicle knows exactly who these three are!” wrote one.

Another person wondered, “What do they have on..it almost looks like they all have on painter suits or something..to protect clothing.” Another comment writer wrote, “I recognize crocs for shoes on the one in the middle and really long hair.” But another person responded and disagreed, writing, “I think it’s sandals with socks.” A man joked, “Doesn’t Carrie Underwood have a song that goes with these photos?”

Another comment writer wrote, “Ahh, I’m sure they’re good kids. Just having some fun. Everyone always says kids don’t go outside and play anymore (this is sarcasm in case someone can’t figure that out).”

Washington County is located in Southeastern Wisconsin in the metropolitan area of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

