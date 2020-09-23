Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Service Live Stream: Watch the Lying in State Online

Today is the first in a series of days set aside to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She died, leaving behind two children and four grandchildren. Today her life and accomplishments are being honored with a private memorial service ceremony and a public lying in state. You can watch online through videos later in this article.
Ginsburg’s Memorial Schedule & Times
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on today and Thursday. Her casket arrives at the Supreme Court just before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, with former clerks serving as honorary pallbearers, ABC 11 reported. There will be a private ceremony, and then she will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the steps from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.
Another public viewing will then take place Thursday from 9 a.m. Eastern to 10 p.m. Eastern time, according to the Supreme Court’s website.
Anyone who wants to attend the viewing in person will line on the sidewalk on the East Capitol Street side of the Building, then process across the front Plaza, the Supreme Court announced. The public is asked to observe CDC guidelines which include social distancing and wearing a mask.
Then on Friday, she will lie in state at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol. There will be a private ceremony. She will be the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, and the first Justice since Chief Justice William Howard Taft to lie in state at the Capitol. Taft died in 1930. Rosa Parks lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol in 2005.
A private burial for Ginsburg will take place next week.
Watch Services in Ginsburg’s Honor
You can watch a live stream of Ginsburg’s lying in state in the video below provided by CBS News.
The Washington Post is also providing a live stream in the video below, which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern.
The Washington Post coverage will be anchored by Libby Casey, joined by Robert Barnes, Paul Kane, Rhonda Colvin, and Hannah Jewell.
WUSA9 is providing a live stream below.
CSPAN is providing a live stream here.
The Supreme Court shared the following information about today’s memorial events.
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24. The casket will arrive in front of the Court just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall at 9:30 a.m. attended by Justice Ginsburg’s family, close friends, and members of the Court. Following the private ceremony inside, Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Building to allow for public viewing outdoors. Press coverage will be pooled and details will be provided in a separate media advisory.
Former law clerks to Justice Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. The Justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the Court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of Justice Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.
The public is invited to pay respects in front of the Building from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. Further guidance regarding the public viewing will be available on the homepage of the Court’s website.
A private interment service will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.