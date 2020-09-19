Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Grandchildren: She Had 4 Grandkids & 2 Step-Grandchildren

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, leaving behind two children and four grandchildren. Before she died, she told one of her grandchildren that she did not want a replacement chosen until a new President was installed. She will be deeply missed by all the people who loved her.

Here’s what you need to know about her four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

1. Her Daughter, Jane Ginsburg, Has 2 Children

Professor Jane Ginsburg discusses the different types of transformative fair use, new work and new purpose, at #FordhamIP. #Copyright pic.twitter.com/ACvemWJu5h — Devlin Hartline (@devlinhartline) April 26, 2019

Her daughter, Jane Carol Ginsburg, has two children with husband George T. Spera: Paul Spera and Clara Spera. Jane Ginsburg is a professor at Columbia Law School, specializing in literary and artistic property law, and directs Columbia’s Kernochan Center for Law, Media and the Arts.

2. Her Granddaughter Clara Spera Called Ginsburg ‘Bubbie’

What It's Like Having Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Your Grandmother https://t.co/YnsLTkwo6S pic.twitter.com/mQwtzTA851 — Glamour (@glamourmag) May 4, 2018

Clara Spera, married to Rory Boyd, wrote an article for Glamour in 2018 about her grandmother. She’s a lawyer too, licensed in New York, and said she refers to Ginsburg as “Bubbie.” She said that whenever they went out, her grandmother was almost always asked for a photo or told how much she was loved and admired. She talked admiringly about Ginsburg’s focus on building consensus and her desire to respond to colleague’s concerns in her writings, not to advance her own personal interests.

Shortly before Ginsburg died, she dictated a statement to Clara Spera, GPB reported. She wrote: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

3. Her Grandson Paul Spera Is an Actor & Ginsburg Officiated His Wedding

Francesca Toich and Paul Spera were married at the @USSupremeCourt, with @scotusginsburg, the groom’s maternal grandmother, officiating https://t.co/4pLBYRtpeO pic.twitter.com/F9ya7Pbz6m — NY Times Weddings (@nytimesvows) October 28, 2018

Paul Spera, Ginsburg’s grandson, married Francesca Sarah Toich in 2018 and Ginsburg officiated, The New York Times reported. She was 37 and Spera was 32 when they were married. They met in 2016 while performing as actors in Paris.

Toich’s father was in charge of logistics for the U.S. Army in Vicenza before he retired and her mother is a retired marketing professional. Paul Spera has appeared in French movies including Mes Provinciales, released in the U.S. in August 2018.

Paul Spera has many acting credits to his name, including As Happy as Possible, On the Basis of Sex, Marianne (Kevin Jameson), La Guerre des As, Immortality, and more.

During her nomination hearing in 1993, she shared a book Paul Spera had written about her called “My Grandma Is Very Special.”

4. She Has One Great-Grandchild

Paul Spera has a daughter — Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s first great-grandchild, named Lucrezia Mary Spera. She was born on New Year’s Day in 2018, The New York Times reported. She is Ginsburg’s only great-grandchild, WAOW reported.

5. Her Son, James Ginsburg, Has 2 Children & 2 Step-Children

Her son, James Steven Ginsburg, has two children with his first wife, Lisa Brauston. He’s been married to opera singer Patrice Michaels since 2010. James Ginsburg owns a classical record company called Cedille Records, Santa Fe New Mexican reported. He launched Cedille Records during his first year in law school.

James Ginsburg has two children: Miranda Ginsburg and Abigail Ginsburg, WAOW reported.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg also has two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi and Satinder Bedi, WAOW reported. These are the children of James Ginsburg’s second wife, Patrice Michaels (formerly Patrice Michaels Bedi.)

