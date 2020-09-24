WATCH: Video of Jerry Nadler Looking Uncomfortable at Press Conference Goes Viral

Video of Congressman Jerry Nadler looking extremely uncomfortable while exiting a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 23 went viral online. Nadler, who represents New York’s 10th Congressional District, sparked concerns for his health after viewers watched his unstable walk while leaving the podium.

However, rumors started to swirl that the cause of the 73-year-old’s loss of balance and odd gait was from pooping his pants shortly after the conservative political blog, The RedState, published an article with the headline asking, “Did Jerry Nadler Crap Himself on Live TV?”

In the video, Nadler, who also serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is speaking out on introducing new legislation called the “Protecting our Democracy” Act when he suddenly grabs the side of the podium. He then walks off the stage appearing quite disoriented and walking extremely tepidly.

Is Jerry Nadler ok? What is going on here?

Shortly afterward, the video circulated Twitter with thousands of users online sharing the same rumored conclusion — that Nadler “s*** his pants.” The term “poop his pants” also started to trend nationally on Google Search.

So we’re just not gonna talk about the fact that Jerry Nadler pretty clearly pooped his pants in the middle of a press conference? pic.twitter.com/eEEUOjFYag — Vince Dao (@thevincedao) September 24, 2020

The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times since it was published.The congressman’s office has not yet commented on the joking rumors.

Mean-Spirited Jokes About Nadler Went Viral on Twitter

Conservative online users taking jabs at the veteran Democratic congressman propelled the video of Nadler to go viral again on September 24. One person tweeted, “Anybody seen Dr. Fauci lately? Maybe he can lend a hand trying to diagnose what the hell is wrong with Jerry Nadler.”

One user online retweeted the video via the handle @FlithyLiberals and wrote, “They’re all full of s***. Especially Jerry ‘The Penguin’ Nadler’s pants apparently during this,” while another person tweeted the clip writing, “Looks like Jerry Nadler had the Fire sauce at Taco Bell for lunch today!”

Nadler’s bizarre exit also prompted concerns over his ability to serve in Congress. One person tweeted, “What’s this? An asylum? What’s Jerry Nadler going through? He can’t even walk. We need Term Limits ASAP.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Honestly, Jerry Nadler s***ting his pants during a live press conference is by far the best metaphor for the Democratic party I’ve seen all year.”

Nadler Was Hospitalized After Appearing to Faint During a Press Conference in 2019

This isn’t the first time that the 15th term congressman has sparked concern for his health while appearing on live TV. In May 2019, Nadler was standing next to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, when he appeared to faint during a press conference in New York City. Nadler was giving remarks about speed enforcement cameras in school zones when he suddenly slumped in his chair, according to Bloomberg QuickTake.

Nadler announced via Twitter a few minutes after the incident that he was fine. He said, “Appreciate everyone’s concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts.”

Daniel Schwarz, Nadler’s spokesman, also blamed dehydration. “He was sitting down so did not faint or anything, just was a bit ill. He is responsive and receiving a check-up.”

Nadler Underwent Stomach-Reduction Surgery In August to Battle His Weight Problem

On November 15, Nadler opened up needing to lose weight in order to combat health issues on his official website. “I can’t tell you how many people — complete strangers — have come up to me and said, ‘Congressman, you’re doing a great job, and I want you to continue to be my congressman, so you have to lose weight,'” he said in an interview. “Imagine how that makes you feel.”

Nadler, who’s 5-feet, 4 inches tall, weighed in at 338 pounds before undergoing stomach-reduction surgery in August. He said he opted for the surgery because his life depended on it. “I want to live to see my grandchildren grow up,” he said. “How many grossly overweight 80-year-olds do you know?”

With statistics showing that 1 out of 200 people die as a result of the stomach surgery, “It’s not a risk I took lightly,” Nadler said. “But on the other hand, I’ve been struggling with weight all my life. It’s frustrating.”

