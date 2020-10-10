Trump Undergoes On-Air ‘Medical Evaluation’ on Tucker Carlson’s Show

Trump submitted to an on-air “medical evaluation” on Friday evening, during Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Trump was “evaluated” by Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox commentator who has previously made a number of controversial statements on the coronavirus.

Dr. Siegel is an associate professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center. In March, the doctor appeared on Fox News and called the World Health Organization a “bunch of alarmists,” arguing, “This is a contagious virus, we’re concerned about it. We don’t have a vaccine for it, but there’s no reason to believe it’s actually more problematic or deadly than influenza.” In fact, this has been proven to be factually inaccurate: since January, the coronavirus has killed more Americans than in the past five flu seasons combined.

In July, Dr. Siegel and the president spoke to one another live on Fox News. The president told Dr. Siegel, “I watch you all the time. You’re almost like my guide to [the pandemic], ’cause frankly you really have a good take on it.”

Trump’s interview with Dr. Siegel was pre-taped. It was not a live medical evaluation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Undergoes ‘Medical Evaluation’ On-Air, Says He’s Off Medication

“I didn’t have a problem breathing,” President Trump when asked how he felt when he was taken to Walter Reed last Friday He was put on supplemental oxygen in the hours before he was taken to the hospital — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 10, 2020

During his on-air “evaluation,” Trump answered a series of mild questions about his experience with coronavirus. He said at one point that he felt “really good, really strong” at the moment, and that he’d been “medication-free” for the last eight hours, leading up to his interview.

Trump said that his symptoms from COVID-19 were primarily fatigue, and that he didn’t have trouble with breathing. He said, “I didn’t have a problem with breathing, none of that.” As journalist Katie Simpson pointed out on Twitter, this claim runs counter to what his doctors said about having to give him supplemental oxygen at one point as a part of his treatment.

When asked about the imaging taken of his lungs, Trump said, “It tested good…initially there was some congestion in there.”

The Legitimacy of Dr. Siegel’s Interview Was Immediately Challenged & Criticized Online

The president is doing a fine job dealing with an interview via satellite with Dr. Siegel on Fox News. No complications, he seems perfectly comfortable. So, why not a town hall debate like this? The president tells Dr. Siegel he doesn't want to do a debate "by computer" pic.twitter.com/IVkGCUiOQH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 10, 2020

Trump’s interview with Dr. Siegel was promoted as a “medical evaluation,” but Dr. Siegel didn’t seem to diagnose or “evaluate” Trump at any point. Sara Cook, a producer for CBS, tweeted, “The President’s interview on Fox News by Dr. Siegel was promoted as a ‘medical evaluation’…that was not remotely what that was.”

Rather, many of Dr. Siegel’s questions were less about medical specificity and more about Trump’s psychology as a leader. At one point, the doctor asked, “Lessons learned from your own illness that you would apply to stewarding the ship forward in fighting the pandemic and how you can apply it to other people that have Covid and to prevent Covid?”

Trump replied, “I think the biggest thing is that I did do it early.”