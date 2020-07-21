Tucker Carlson Fans Dox Times Reporters, Promising ‘Unexpected Visits’

Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson on Monday night alleged that the New York Times was working on a story that would reveal his home address, and his fans online responded by doxing and threatening a Times reporter and a photographer.

Carlson’s show has been a hot spot for controversy since the resignation of his head writer, Blake Neff. The writer was revealed to have been posting racist, misogynistic writings anonymously online. Then yesterday, Carlson was named in a sexual harassment lawsuit, along with Sean Hannity and Ed Henry, who has now been fired.

After returning from a “long-planned” trout fishing vacation Monday, Carlson ended his show by railing against the New York Times for a story he alleged the paper was preparing. According to Carlson, his home address was about to be published in the pages of the paper. He responded by putting up a photo of reporter Murray Carpenter, who he called a “political operative,” and implicitly threatening to reveal his personal information — along with photographer Tristan Spinski and that of every “soulless robot editor” at the Times.

Carlson’s fans later took to Twitter to do what Carlson appeared to be threatening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlson Put Up a Photo of Carpenter & Asked Rhetorically, ‘How Would They Feel If We Told You Where They Lived? We Could Do That’

Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by New York TimesTucker: Last week, the New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. #FoxNews #Tucker Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-07-21T01:24:03Z

According to Carlson, the Times had a story in the works about where he and his family live. He did not elaborate on why the Times would publish a story establishing where he lives.

“As a matter of journalism, there’s no conceivable justification for a story like that,” Carlson said. “The paper isn’t alleging we’ve done anything wrong.”

The Times was trying to “injure” Carlson’s wife and kids with the story, he claimed, “So I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

“They believe in force; we’ve learned that,” he added.

Carlson then put up a photo of the Times reporter, Murray Carpenter, and appeared to implicitly threaten to dox him, as well as the photographer Carlson claimed was working on the story about his residence.

“How would [they] feel if we told you where they lived and showed pictures of their homes on the air?” Carlson asked rhetorically. “How about if we aired the home addresses of every soulless robot editor at the New York Times who assigned and managed this incitement to violence against my family? We could do that. We know who they are. Would that qualify as journalism? We doubt they’d consider it journalism. They’d call it criminal behavior if we did it.”

The New York Times Said in a Statement That There Was Never Any Story Planned About Where Carlson Lives.

.@nytimes does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson's residence, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast tonight. pic.twitter.com/npg93Cdmbm — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) July 21, 2020

A spokesperson from the Times told the Washington Post, “While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, the Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

The Times communications department also tweeted out a denial of Carlson’s allegations on Monday night, saying almost the same thing.

According to the clips on his website, Carpenter appears to often write about nature, science and environmental issues. He’s also published a book on the country’s caffeine addiction, called Caffeinated.

Heavy reached out to Carpenter for comment, but had not heard back as of Tuesday morning.

Fans of Carlson Responded by Posting the Reporter’s Address & Phone Number; ‘Murray Will Definitely Be Getting Some Unexpected Visits,’ One Wrote

Although Carlson did not give out Carpenter’s personal information on the air, his fans wasted little time in doing so on Twitter. Many of them threatened that Carpenter and his family would be receiving “unexpected visits.”

Students for Trump co-founder and verified Twitter user Ryan Fournier encouraged other fans to dox the reporter.

Would be an absolute shame if someone published their addresses. An absolute shame… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 21, 2020

Georgetown University Professor Don Moynihan flagged several instances of users posting Carpenter’s private information and threatening to show up at his house, before the posts were deleted.

Tucker's followers have already doxxed the NYT reporter and are encouraging people to harass him.

To recap: Tucker got his followers to do what he falsely accused reporters of doing. pic.twitter.com/OGYPuii2ZP — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 21, 2020

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez came upon a user boasting of obtaining a “hand drawn layout” of Carpenter’s home.

Another user urged followers to give the Times employees a “taste of their own medicine,” soliciting any information on where they lived.

Need some doxing to happen to these 2 leftist fools. They need a taste of their own medicine. Anyone with info post what you know. #murraycarpenter #tristanspinski pic.twitter.com/65ILpqYQpg — Topic of the day (@Topixoftheday) July 21, 2020

Heavy reached out to Fox News and Carpenter for comment, but had not heard back from either as of Tuesday afternoon.

Carlson Claimed That His Wife & Kids Were Threatened in 2018 by ‘Screaming Antifa Lunatics’

On his Monday night show, Carlson said that two years ago a “left-wing journalist” published his home address, resulting in “screaming Antifa lunatics” vandalizing his home and threatening his wife.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police did investigate an incident of vandalism at Carlson’s home in November 2018, the Hill reported. An anarchy symbol was spray-painted on Carlson’s driveway and police investigated it as a politically-motivated hate crime, according to the Hill report.

At the time, Carlson also alleged that protesters had tried to break down his front door — on his show Monday night, he said that night his wife called 911 while “hiding in a closet.”

CNN, however, reported that police “did not observe any visible damage to the front door of the victim’s house the night of the incident.”

The Metropolitan Police Department provided Heavy with a copy of the November 2018 incident report, which confirmed that there were protesters chanting in front of Carlson’s home and that his wife heard banging on the door. The report also confirmed an anarchy symbol was spray-painted in the driveway.

Public Information Officer Alaina Gertz told Heavy that no arrests were made related to the incident and it is still under investigation.

READ NEXT: WATCH: California Rep. Maxine Waters Checks on Black Man During Traffic Stop