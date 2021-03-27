How to Watch UFC 260 on Xbox Series X or Series S

Buy UFC 260

A loaded UFC 260 card featuring a heavyweight bout between champ Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou as a co-main event kicks off Saturday at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 260 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Miocic vs Ngannou 2 to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Whether you’re on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou and all the fights:

How to Watch UFC 260 on Xbox One or Series X/S

1) Buy the UFC 260 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the ESPN app downloaded, skip to step 5 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, head to Microsoft “STORE” on your console 4) Search for the ESPN+ app and download it 5) Open the ESPN app 6) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 7) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 8) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 9) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 260 prelims or the UFC 260 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 260 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 260 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 260 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 260?

If you don’t want to watch on your Xbox One or Series X/S, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 260 Preview

Miocic and Ngannou will meet for a second time after their UFC 220 bout three years ago. Miocic won handily the first time around, but he acknowledged this week he’ll be facing a better fighter Saturday night. “He’s gotten way better,” Miocic said about Ngannou, per the Star Tribune. “He’s got great coaches and teammates. He’s evolved, you can tell. I definitely know he’s prepared. He has great coaches. He’s got the hunger and he’s got the drive. I can see that. I’m here to extinguish it again.”

Per UFC.com, Ngannou has won four straight fights against the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik — and he beat all four of them all in 162 seconds combined. Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) and Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) should be an entertaining bout, and it’s one of many on the card.

Tyron Woodley (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC) and Vicente Luque (18-7-1 MMA, 11-3 UFC) will square off in the card’s second main event/ Woodley is in the midst of the worst draught of his career, dropping three straight fights, his opponent isn’t about to overlook him. “This is a great fight,” Luque told MMA Junkie.

“It makes sense for this bout to happen now. Woodley is an ex-champion. He’s not in a good spot right now, but he remains highly dangerous,” Luque added. “He has several great wins in his career, and I’m on a new winning streak. I’m hungry to get a title shot. Both of us have something to prove. He wants to be champ again, and I want to prove that I can also get there and be one of the most dominant fighters in our weight class. I believe now is the ideal time for this fight. Fans should not miss this one.”

A few bouts have been altered and scratched from the card this week. Jessica Penne’s fight against Hannah Goldy was canceled after Goldy tested positive for COVID-19, and Alexander Volkanovski’s fight with Brian Ortega was canceled, as well. Here’s a look at every remaining bout on the UFC 260 card:

MAIN CARD:

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic

170 lbs.: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

PRELIMS:

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight Fabio Cherant

170 lbs.: Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

EARLY PRELIMS:

145 lbs.: Omar Morales vs. Shane Young

185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

