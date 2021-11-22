Waukesha Parade Videos Show Red Truck [GRAPHIC]

Disturbing and graphic videos have emerged showing a red SUV plowing into people walking in a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the police chief says at least 23 people are injured.

Authorities said 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were transported to six area hospitals. Their conditions are not clear; they said some people died, but they did not have a number of deaths.

You can see some of the videos below, although we aren’t embedding the most graphic ones, which appear to show dead bodies lying in the street. Early reports have emerged of a general suspect description, but there are no names or motives yet. A law enforcement source said one of two suspects are in custody; another is being sought. The chief said in a news conference only that police have a person of interest.

Multiple local residents who were there or had loved ones in the popular Christmas parade told Heavy that a red Ford Escape drove about a mile down the parade route, mowing people down. There were also reports of gunshots, as people frantically ran into local businesses to get to safety. Although witnesses at the scene thought the gunfire came from the SUV, the police chief, Dan Thompson, now says he doesn’t believe shots were fired from the SUV, telling a local journalist, Kristen Barbaresi that “officers tried to stop the threat.”

Shawn Reilly, the mayor said, “Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha. We don’t have all the details.”

The chief said that at 4:39 p.m., a red SUV “drove into our Christmas parade…more than 20 individuals were injured.”

He said the Waukesha police department has “recovered a suspect vehicle. It’s an ongoing investigation. The victims were transported from the scene via ambulance. Officers transported some of the injured people and took them to the hospital. It’s a very tragic incident. Very chaotic. There are no other threats involved.”

Waukesha, Wisconsin, police have not given an official statement because they were too busy working the scene. They say they “are having an emergency with a scene unfolding.”

One Man Said the Truck, Which Was Captured on a Video From Above, Came a Foot From His Son

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

One man’s son was almost struck by the truck, and he gave Heavy this extremely graphic and disturbing account:

“We just heard screaming up the parade route and looked over, and the red jeep or SUV came barreling through,” Michael Hurst, a woodworker from Waukesha whose son was almost hit by the truck, told Heavy in a phone interview. “I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit. I did see dead bodies. The amount of people who are going to be dead from this, it might even be worse than that Las Vegas shooting. They have a whole block of Main Street that is casualties. We did hear that there were active shooters. We don’t know where that came from or if that’s true. The police pulled me into a building and said to stay in there, get in there, there’s active shooters. One officer told us they did stop the active shooters. My son was out in that street grabbing candy.”

He added: “At that moment I thought just to grab my son and family and get them on the curb. It was 100% intentional.” He believes the truck drove through the parade for about a mile. “I saw a young boy get hit. He was still alive. He was in a lot of pain. I am pretty sure he was going to have broken legs. I did see another guy who was laying in the street. I guarantee he was dead. There were about 20 ambulances coming and going. It looked like a war zone down there.”

The abandoned SUV was later located by police officers in a driveway, according to scanner audio. An officer said on the police radio that a bullet struck the windshield but there was no evidence anyone inside the vehicle was hit.

A woman wrote Heavy, “(A relative) lives in Waukesha, a black guy with dreads knocked on her door shortly after the incident at the parade. She wouldn’t let him in and he proceeded to go across the street trying to break into a building. My daughter called 911 with a description and they said they think he was driving the SUV that drove into all the people.” Police have not confirmed the suspect description, but they did describe the suspect as possibly being a “black male” on the scanner.

The Graphic Videos Captured the Horrors

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade. You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

This live video above may have captured the vehicle, screams, and a law enforcement officer running. Officers were frantic, yelling, even screaming on the scanner, which you can listen to later in this article.

Here’s another video of the red vehicle.

BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz — David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021

This horrific video shows bodies lying on the ground as people rush to help. We aren’t going to embed it because it’s so graphic. “Oh my God!” a woman screams repeatedly in it.

Video from the Nice Ash Cigar Bar, shared by @gxdia, showing the panic following the attack. pic.twitter.com/QiATqhQuRu — Doge 🦃 (@IntelDoge) November 21, 2021

One very disturbing video showed a young man helping his grandpa to safety in a truck. “There’s shots fired now, guys,” he says in the Instagram video as kids cry in the background. “it’s f***cking chaos. That was the worse thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” A man wails, “What is wrong with the world right now?” Be forewarned that the video contains graphic language and is very disturbing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wehitaspeedbump (@jadensingsime)

Waukesha is a suburban city in a conservative, affluent county next to Milwaukee County. Wisconsin, of course, has been riven with divisions recently over the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, which is about an hour away from Waukesha. There is no indication of a connection at this point or not – there is just no information about motive or suspects yet because the incident is unfolding.

Kaylee Staral, whose Twitter page describes her as a business reporting intern with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, wrote on Twitter, “UPDATE: A car just ran through the middle of a downtown Waukesha parade. Multiple people on the ground injured.” She wrote that police were shouting that 30 people were injured.

At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us. — Zach Heisler (@zrheisler) November 21, 2021

Listen to the archived scanner audio here. The second one captures the aftermath.

At 4:39 p.m. a police officer could be heard on the radio saying, “There’s a car going westbound approaching the parade course. A red Escape. Black male. I couldn’t stop him. He’s going westbound blowing his horn.”

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Waukesha-420-to-450.mp3 https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Waukesha-450-to-520.mp3

Another police officer said a “maroon Ford Escape just blew by me White Rock and Hartwell heading toward the parade route.” About a minute later, an officer called for help and said, “Sounds like a car sped through westbound Main” and said people had been “ran over” with “multiple casualties,” calling for multiple ambulances to respond.

A frantic officer then got on the radio and said, “We have about 10 to 15 people down in the street. … We need all available units to the downtown.” He then got back onto the radio and yelled, “I’ve got about 30 people down.” The officer then corrected himself, saying there were 40 casualties down Main Street. Another officer said a woman was not conscious and not breathing. Casualty refer to both injuries and deceased victims.

“Alert all the hospitals,” an officer yelled.

Police were still searching for the vehicle and suspect as of 4:47 p.m., according to an officer’s radio transmission. He said they were looking for a red Ford Escape SUV with “heavy front end damage” heading southbound away from the parade. Another officer said he had fired shots at the SUV when it was driving through the parade area

Here is the Facebook live video of the parade from the city’s Facebook page.

Heavy spoke to multiple people with loved ones at the scene.

“Just talked to (a friend) – she said she saw bodies flying. They were shoot(ing) out the windows as they drove through, running people over,” a woman whose friend was there told Heavy (we are not printing people’s names for their own protection and privacy.) Her friend wrote her, “ppl driving through parade hurting people.”

Kaylee Staral, the reporting intern, wrote on Twitter: “Police shouting at least 30 people down and that shots were fired.”

