Wesley Britt, Alabama Senator Katie Britt’s Husband, Is a Former Professional Football Player

U.S. Senator Katie Britt is married to husband Wesley Britt, an Alabama lobbyist who is a former professional football player for the New England Patriots Super Bowl team.

Katie Britt, a Republican Senator from Alabama, delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 7, 2024, to mixed reviews. Some panned her setting (her kitchen) and others her delivery (some felt like she came across like she was acting).

That has increased interest in Britt, her husband, and their family.

Here’s what you need to know about Katie Britt’s husband, Wesley Britt:

1. Wesley Britt Joined a Lobbying Firm in 2022

In 2022, Wesley Britt joined the lobbying firm of Fine, Geddie and Associates in Alabama, according to 1819 News.

Alabama Daily News reported that Wesley Britt “previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

He was scheduled to work with “state-level clients” for the firm’s office in Montgomery, the site reported.

2. Wesley Britt Played for the New England Patriots for 4 Seasons

According to the Alabama Daily News, Wesley Britt was a college football player.

He was “an All-American offensive tackle for the University of Alabama and then as a Super Bowl-winning New England Patriot,” the Daily News reported.

According to Alabama Political Reporter, Wesley Britt “earned a degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance from the University of Alabama while on a football scholarship to play left tackle under coaches Mike DuBose, Mike Shula, and Dennis Franchione between 2000 and 2004.”

He joined the National Football League in 2005 and played for the Patriots for four seasons, Alabama Political Reporter wrote.

3. Katie Britt Has 2 Children With Her Husband, Wesley Britt

Wesley and Katie Britt have two children together, the Alabama Daily News reported in 2022. According to the news site, they live in Montgomery, Alabama.

In 2017, the University of Alabama wrote that “the couple has two children, Bennett (7-year-old girl) and Ridgeway (6-year-old boy).”

At that time, Katie Boyd Britt had been named chief of staff to a Republican U.S. Senator, the university reported.

Wesley Britt’s X page profile reads, “Volunteer @KatieBrittForAL. Most important job I’ve ever had is husband to @KatieBoydBritt and dad to Bennett & Ridgeway. Former Tide All-American, NE Patriot.” He frequently shares his wife’s campaign posts.

4. In Her State of the Union Response, Katie Britt Described Herself as a ‘Proud Wife’

Katie Britt brought up her family in her State of the Union response.

“I’m a proud wife and mom of two school-aged kids. My daughter, Bennett, and my son, Ridgeway, are why I ran for the Senate,” she said. “I am worried about their future – and the future of children in every corner of our nation. That’s why I invited you into our home tonight.”

She added: “Like so many families across America, my husband, Wesley, and I just watched President Biden’s State of the Union Address from our living room. What we saw was the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I’ve even been alive.”

Katie Britt is an attorney, according to her Senate bio.

5. Wesley Britt Is From Cullman, Alabama & Stands 6 Foot 8 Inches Tall

According to ESPN, Wesley Britt was an offensive tackle who hailed from Cullman, Alabama.

He stands 6 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 320 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.

According to the Cullman Times, the San Diego Chargers selected Wesley Britt “in the fifth round with the 164th overall selection.”

While a Patriot, Wesley Britt returned to Cullman to mentor youth, the Cullman Times reported, quoting him as saying, “It seems just like yesterday that I was in the same shoes as these young people. I know every player wants to know what they need to do now if they want to play in college. If I can help influence a young athlete in a positive way, then it’s worth it.”

