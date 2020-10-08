When Is the Next Presidential Debate?

Tonight is the Vice Presidential debate, but how long do you have to wait until the next one? There are two more debates after tonight’s, if they proceed as planned. However, the exact timing is not known at this time, as it depends in part on how President Donald Trump’s coronavirus illness progresses.

The Next Scheduled Debate Is October 15, But That’s Subject to Change

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format at the third-largest performing arts center in the United States. The center is currently celebrating its 14th anniversary. It’s located in downtown Miami on Biscayne Boulevard.

However, there are a lot of unknowns about the second debate. At this time, there’s a chance that things could change. The debate might be canceled if Trump’s coronavirus illness hasn’t yet resolved or it might be held remotely. Trump wants the debate to go on as scheduled, but experts are warning that it shouldn’t be business as usual if he’s still testing positive for COVID-19.

On October 6 Trump tweeted, “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said there shouldn’t be a second debate if Trump still tests positive, The Hill reported. He said the debate should follow all health protocols and he’ll ultimately follow the guidelines issued by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing the debates.

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami said that Trump shouldn’t come for the debate if he is still testing positive for COVID-19, Politico reported. Dr. Mary Jo Trepka of Florida International University told Politico that she would advise the campaigns to do a virtual debate, otherwise they should be separated in enclosed Plexiglass rooms with HEPA filtered air.

So far Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, but experts say the incubation period can sometimes take as long as two weeks.

The Third Debate Is October 22

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC. Belmont University is two miles from downtown Nashville and hosted the 2008 town hall presidential debate.

President Dr. Bob Fisher said about Belmont hosting a debate: “Hosting the 2008 Town Hall Presidential Debate put Belmont University at the center of one of the most historic presidential elections in American history. To be selected again is a great honor, and I’m confident that together—with the support of the Nashville community—we will once again exceed expectations in producing this internationally important event.”

Although Trump had tweeted about wanting to debate Biden on Joe Rogan’s podcast, there’s no reason to believe that will happen. Rogan had said he would like to host a debate, but the Commission on Presidential Debates selects debate locations, not presidential candidates.

