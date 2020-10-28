Woman Shoots, Kills Mother of 5 in Iowa Chuck E. Cheese, Police Say

A 24-year-old woman is charged with shooting and killing a 29-year-old mother of five at a Davenport, Iowa Chuck E. Cheese in the evening of October 25.

According to WQAD, the family of Eloise Chairs told the news outlet that she was killed after getting into an argument over one of her son’s game cards, which she believed was taken by another child. During that altercation, the friend of the parent Chairs confronted grabbed a gun and shot Chairs in the shoulder. The bullet hit a major artery and Chairs bled to death, WQAD reported.

The Davenport Police Department posted on Facebook about the incident on October 25, saying they were looking for more information that would lead to an arrest, and updated it a day later when they arrested Treshonda M. Pollion, charging her with first-degree murder.

Chairs Had a Newborn Daughter & 4 Sons Who Saw Their Mother Get Shot

Chairs’ sister, Christena Chairs, told local news station WQAD, that Chairs was a loving mother who always put her kids first, and that tragically her children saw her get shot.

Christena told WQAD, “Eloise was shot in front of her children, blood covering them all.”

Emergency responders got the call about a shooting at 7:38 that night, according to Davenport police. While emergency crews worked to save Chairs’ life, rushing her to the hospital after finding her unresponsive and treating her at the scene, she was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:16 p.m., WQAD reported.

The Quad-City Times reported that the restaurant and game room was filled with families at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured. The incident was captured on surveillance from inside the restaurant.

Someone who said she was a friend of Chairs told the Quad-City Times Chairs was “a strong Black, powerful woman who took care of her kids and anyone who needed her helping hand.”

Pollion Ran From the Scene of the Shooting in Iowa & Was Arrested Just Over the Illinois Border in Rock Island

According to Davenport Police, it was not immediately clear who shot Chairs, but in less than 24 hours after the shooting, they made their arrest. Rock Island, Illinois, is just on the other side of the Mississippi River from Davenport, Iowa.

As the investigation is still underway, it’s unclear what could’ve been said during the confrontation that prompted someone to shoot a mother of five in the middle of a place dedicated to entertaining children, especially in light of the first-degree murder charge.

According to Iowa law, a first-degree murder charge is often used in cases where murder is premeditated, but it can be filed if there are special circumstances. In Poillon’s case, she is accused of firing a gun multiple times according to MSN, while in a room full of people, including many children.

The Quad-City Times reported that a first-degree murder conviction “carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.”

Pollion is being held on $1 million bond at the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

