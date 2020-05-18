Chuck E. Cheese Switches Name to Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings On Grubhub

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent Stay at Home Order issued throughout nearly every state in America, food delivery apps have become a saving grace to those in self-quarantine, and those missing the food from their favorite restaurants. As the lockdown continues to extend, customers are moving past their go-to restaurants and looking to discover new local joints to order meals from on apps such as Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless, etc.

However, delivery app users on Grubhub noticed that a restaurant called Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings has the exact same description as their local Chuck E. Cheese, and the same address and as the kid-friendly party place. Pasqually’s has a completely different logo from the arcade-themed restaurant, and customers placing orders didn’t initially realize where their food order was being delivered form.

There are dozens of Chuck E. Cheese restaurants across the nation selling pizza under the new name Pasqually’s. Customers have reported on social media the unannounced name change in Philadelpia, Oceanside, California, Stokie, Illinois, and Denton Texas. So, what gives? Are customers getting food from Pasqually’s or is it pizza from Chuck E. Cheese?

people are screenshoting a picture of a place named pasquallys pizza & wings and they have noticed that the address is the same as chuck e cheese pic.twitter.com/n7ROOVCDfR — thedr4maroom (@thedr4maroom) May 18, 2020

In a statement to Food & Wine, a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson said:

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch’s Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future.

Pasqually Is the Name of the Fictional Chuck E. Cheese Chef

Oh oh oh Pasqually | Chuck E. Cheese SongsPasqually is Chuck E.'s drummer and pizza chef! He tells cheesy jokes and is not afraid to sport an awesome mustache that cannot be beat! LYRICS: He lives life with such a passion And he's always decked out in the latest fashion He's so stunning and his drumming Is the backbone of the band You just don't know what you're missin' If you've not tasted his perfection from the kitchen He's so sunny and so funny And his mustache is the greatest in the land (Hey!) Ohh Oh Pasqually His comedy will always make you jolly If it's punchlines or it's lunchtime This chef is sure to shine (Hey!) Ohh Oh Pasqually He dances to the beat of his own drum He'll fill your cup without a spill Then chill with Armadillo Phil And still will make a pizza that's sublime (Hey!) 2019-11-22T21:09:43Z

According to Fandom, Pasqually P. Pieplate is a character from the Chuck E. Cheese restaurants with quite a storied background. He is an Italian chef, the drummer of Munch’s Make-Believe Band, and an aspiring comedian. Pasqually’s name is a phonetic misspelling of the Italian name “Pasquale,” which was given to him by his parents, Priscilla and Pietro, who immigrated to America to open up “Pasqually’s Pizza.”

Chuck E. Cheese’s Name Change Caused a Hilarious Stir On Twitter

Chuck E Cheese out here cat fishing it’s own pizza and my mom really asking me why I have trust issues pic.twitter.com/4njEmI5iZ9 — Derek Cahill (@wowderekjustwow) May 18, 2020

Discovering you ordered pizza from Chuck E. Cheese and not an authentic Italian restaurant named Pasqually’s was disappointing for many customers, and hilarious to users online. The jokes made on Twitter made “Chuck E. Cheese” to trend nationally on the social media website.

Chuck E Cheese and Pasqually opening twitter today pic.twitter.com/sSWW6eIY5i — Nervatel (@Nervatel) May 18, 2020

One user online tweeted, “Chuck E. Cheese really changed their name to Pasqually’s Pizza cause no one wanted to eat their reused nasty pizza.” Another person wrote, “Nobody wanted take out from Chuck E. Cheese, so they changed their name to Pasqually’s on GrubHub, put a fake sign on their windows, and now they’re trying to pass it off as (bad) marketing for a new restaurant launch. THIS. IS. HILARIOUS.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test on Live TV