Wordle 209 Answer for Today: January 14, 2022, Solution

Below you can find the Wordle answer for today, January 14, 2022. If you don’t want the answer for Wordle game 209, don’t keep reading!

Some people touted their success on Twitter.

Wordle 209 5/6 🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Back to normal after my two stage answer earlier this week. Gah! — deafjonty (@deafjonty) January 14, 2022

Wordle 209 4/6 ⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 The answer was one of my second row choices 😣 — 2022 singular sensation 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@WinonaStryder) January 14, 2022

If you didn’t guess the answer in the six tries you’re given and want to know the solution, keep reading. To give you a hint, a lot of people googled five letter words that start with “tan.” There aren’t many options that come immediately to mind when you eliminate the “s.” The elimination of vowels may also confuse some.

Wordle is an online, free word game that has blown up on social media and online.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Wordle Answer for Today Is: Tangy

The answer to Wordle game 209 is the word tangy.

Some people couldn’t help giving the 209 Wordle answer away on Twitter.

According to Vocabulary.com, “If you like tangy flavors, you’ll probably enjoy lemonade that’s not too sweet, as well as foods like blue cheese, lime-flavored Thai dishes, and plain yogurt. The adjective tangy comes from tang, ‘strong flavor or smell.’ The earliest definition of tang was ‘a serpent’s stinging tongue,” from a root meaning ‘to bite.'”

If you’re looking for Wordle answer 208 from January 13, 2022, instead, the answer to that Wordle was “abbey.”

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

The Squares Turn Different Colors to Help You Guess Today’s Wordle Answer

Color coding gives you hints about how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter’s square turns green it means that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the tile doesn’t turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, the website says.

To start, just put any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color doing, and enter another one. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of tries.

If you pick a word that isn’t a word, it will say it’s not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B in a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s right, you can still put the letter B in another tile in your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word, and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to best other people by guessing the wordle accurately in the fewest tries.

Who Created Wordle?

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend