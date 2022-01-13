Wordle Answer Today for January 13, 2022: Game 208

Below you can find the Wordle answer today for January 13, 2022. If you don’t want the answer for Wordle game 208, don’t keep reading!

Here’s a hint. A lot of people got stuck when they realized today’s Wordle answer starts with the letter “A.” Some people started googling “what five letter words start with the letter A?” Others guessed it outright.

If you didn’t guess it in the six tries you’re given and want to know the solution, keep reading.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Wordle Answer Today Is: Abbey

The word “abbey” is the Wordle answer for January 13, 2022. The above screenshot proves it. What does the word abbey mean? According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, it means either “a monastery ruled by an abbot” or “a convent ruled by an abbess.”

Wordle, of course, is an online, free word game that has blown up on social media and online.

How do you play it?

The free game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

The Squares Turn Different Colors to Help You Guess the Wordle Answer of the Day

Color coding gives you hints about how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter’s square turns green it means that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the tile doesn’t turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, the website says.

To start, just put any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color doing, and enter another one. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of tries.

If you pick a word that isn’t a word, it will say it’s not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B in a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s right, you can still put the letter B in another tile in your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word, and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to best other people by guessing the wordle accurately in the fewest tries.

Who Created Wordle?

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend