Memphis Active Shooter: ‘Zeek Huncho’ Facebook Live Video

Memphis police are searching for an active shooter who is shooting at people in multiple locations throughout the city while recording his actions on Facebook Live video. Police have not released his name, but the photo they shared came from the Facebook page of “Zeek Huncho.”

You can watch some of the Facebook Live video later in this article, but be forewarned that it’s all very disturbing and extremely violent and graphic. One captures a shooting in an Auto Zone. It’s not clear whether “Zeek Huncho” is the suspect’s real name. The URL of the Facebook page reads, “bankboy Zeek.” The situation was still active, and police wrote on Twitter that they did not know where the suspect was as of just before 8 p.m. on September 7, 2022.

“UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police wrote just after 8 p.m.

UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

One video clip, which you can watch below, is extremely graphic and disturbing. It shows the active shooter walking into a store and randomly shooting a man.

“No fakin’, no fakin’. This s*** for real…” the active shooter said nonchalantly as he walked in the store.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Urgently Warned People to “Be on the Lookout’ for the Gunman, Saying He Is ‘Responsible for Multiple Shootings’

*Trigger Warning* ⚠️

Active Shooter in Memphis.

This shit is fuckin disgusting. pic.twitter.com/CgnUkpX8Gm — Amiri Aristocrat (@flyazzcaddy) September 8, 2022

Memphis police wrote at about 7 p.m. central time, “ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS!!!! Be on the lookout for a male Black occupying a blue or silver sedan (possibly an Infiniti or Nissan) who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where e his now. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately.””

Police then wrote that the gunman had changed cars, “UPDATE: suspect is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV.”

UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Memphis police shared the photo from the Facebook page and wrote as the active shooter reports broke out on the evening of September 7, 2022, “The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti.”

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/PkblUXJu8v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

The active shooter scare comes as Memphis is reeling from the abduction and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher.

Here’s what you need to know:

Memphis Police Wrote That a Male & Female Victim Were Located

Play

Active shooter shooting random people in public in Memphis, Tennessee – FOX3 Now A man on the run is responsible for multiple shootings across Memphis, according to police. Police are warning everyone to be alert and say he is armed and dangerous. bit.ly/3KYIpEH Subscribe Our Channel for latest videos. For latest news visit: fox3now.com 2022-09-08T00:22:57Z

Police wrote several warnings about the active shooter on Twitter.

“UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out,” police wrote.

They provided information on some of the shootings:

At 4:35 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at 946 East Parkway South, where a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. At 4:36PM officers responded to a shooting on Norris Road near I-240 Southbound Ramp. Officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. Please avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

A woman wrote, “Memphis followers get in the house and don’t stop at any gas stations there’s an active shooter shooting people at random 😳”

🚨BREAKING: Memphis Police is searching for a man who is allegedly driving around the city shooting at people and recording it on social media. The suspect is believed to be driving an Infinity or Nissan. He is considered armed and dangerous.pic.twitter.com/9Q7tUk8Mks — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) September 8, 2022

The top visible post on the Zeek Huncho Facebook page is from August 18, and it reads, “I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live fuc it this just what it is I got you 4 life I know you pray every night I swear wont GO witout a fight I promise I want go out like his kinfolk #JustUs.”

Numerous Photos on the Zeek Huncho Facebook Page Show the Suspect With Guns & Wads of Cash

The cover photo is a man with what appears to be a firearm. That post reads, “FREE MY KILLER KARMA BEEN BAD SINCE YOU BEEN GONE 💚 Luh Ty.” You can see it here.

The page reads, “longlive kinglonglive ricolonglive terio ,8-8-22 #SVMCEOZEEK #NHC,” and says its user lives in Memphis and is from Spring Valley, Tennessee.

In July, he wrote, “If I Lose It All Today I’ll Get It Back Tomorrow 💥Ima Natural Born Hustla Been This Way Since A Toddler💰 #fifthball”

Another July post refers to a shootout:

“I can’t lie again, I can’t tell on my friend

They asked and you told what you knew ’bout ✅

I charged my F&N, hope it blow again

I’m the first one to shoot in a shootout 💚”

He wrote in June, “I just don’t understand this ‘I pray to the judge’ but you was my charge partner and you describe to the judge im the driver and my nick and government name people are delusional 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️”