Top 10 Best Tackle Boxes and Bags for 2018

Every fisherman needs a trusty tackle box. The way you bring your essential gear down to the shoreline, out on the boat or strapped on your person can be a pivotal part of your fishing experience. A top performing tackle box or bag is in my opinion, hugely underrated. It’s a great feeling when you set up your own system and come to know the ins and outs of your personal, on the water gear locker.

Owning a neat, organized tackle system is more important to some of us fisherman than others. Whether or not you’re interested in owning a complex tackle box or bag that offers a high degree of organization, it’s worth owning a durable and reliable tackle unit that will keep your gear dry and safe from harm. Alternatively, if you’re someone who does a lot of trekking or hiking into your favorite fishing hole or in search of new fishing spots it’s a game changer owning a mobile, low profile tackle system that organizes effectively and goes where you go without weighing you down.

We’ve included a variety of tackle box and bag options here so you can choose what’s right for your fishing needs. There’s some classic no frills options great for days out on the boat or fishing from shore as well as some state of the art units ideal for back country fishing adventures. We’ve also included a few unique options that you might be interested in for your specific fishing style. Whatever type of angler you are, there’s something here for you that will no doubt both simplify and enhance your fishing game.

If you’re looking for a more specific list of tackle storage options make sure to check out our posts on the best fishing backpacks, fly fishing backpacks, waist and chest packs, fly fishing vests as well as fishing bags for travel — there’s some great affordable options there you’ll definitely want to check out. Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!

1. Plano 4 Rack System, 3700 Size Tackle Box

Here’s a great high capacity tackle box for spin fishermen who bring along a lot of gear. If you’ve got a large arsenal of plugs, spoons and crank baits then this is a unit you should consider. The Plano 4 Rack System 3700 Size Tackle Box is perfect for use in the boat, fishing from shore or for at home storage of tackle. This is a fairly cumbersome unit, so it’s not the kind of tackle box you’re going to want to hike very far with. That being said, for stationary fishing this is an awesome tackle system that allows you to bring ALL your favorite lures and gear in one organized unit.

This is a USA made, durably crafted tackle box that should be around for years of use with the proper care. It’s straightforward, yet offers a few unique features that make it a bit more special than your standard tackle box. This box is designed to accommodate for four 3700 utility boxes, which Plano includes with this purchase. The four rack system allows you to stow your boxes securely and interchange them if you choose to. Four tackle trays is quite a bit of equipment — if you like to designate your boxes to specific gear like soft baits, stick baits, spoons, plugs or whatever else you like to fish, this is the perfect unit for arranging your tackle by type. There’s also a flip up compartment at the top of the box that makes reaching your forceps, line clippers, fishing license or whatever other items you want on hand a breeze. It’s a nice touch that gives you access to your fishing essentials without having to tear through the whole tackle box. A few additional spaces to stash lures can be found on the top exterior of the tackle box — great for stashing your personal favorite, go-to secret weapons. For a larger sized, quality built tackle system that includes four 3700 utility boxes under $50 this is an excellent value buy. Plano even offers a limited lifetime warranty with this purchase so you can buy in confidence, no doubt a solid choice for the gear crazy spin fisherman.

Price: $42.99 & FREE Shipping (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes four 3700 utility boxes

Storage compartment on top of the box for stashing your essential gear, and a few lure slots on the exterior of the box for your favorite go-to weapons

Plano includes a limited lifetime warranty

Quite reasonably priced considering thw quality of construction and included tackle trays

Cons:

This is a cumbersome box you’re not going to want to walk or hike very far with

Only really effectively fits the 3700 size tackle trays — you’ll have to transfer your gear over to the included tackle trays if you own something different

2. Plano Hydro-Flo Guide Series Tackle Bag

Here’s a mid size, top quality option from Plano that’s quite versatile when you consider all the possible applications. This tackle system has a large capacity for gear but it’s only 20 by 13 by 11.5 inches, so don’t rule it out as a mobile unit. Yes, it’s a bit awkward to carry around, but there’s an adequate shoulder strap as well as side handles for carrying. The Hydro-Flo Guide Series Tackle Bag includes six 3700 serious Plano tackle trays — five fit within the bag and one secures to the molded top with an elastic tie down. It’s a neat system that allows for a high degree of internal organization and also easy access to your favorite lures! There’s zippered entry to the main compartment,on the front of the bag and a separate zippered compartment on top of this unit for stowing lower profile gear. There’s also a clear zippered pocket underneath the top compartment perfect for storing your fishing license or water sensitive electronics. There’s two additional external, padded pockets that are ideal for stashing fragile items like your sunglasses or wallet, or for your essential gear like pliers, clippers, etc. There’s even a mesh pocket on the backside for some extra gear storage — Plano has really hit all the bases with this one. A particularly awesome feature of this tackle system is the “Hydro-Flo” impact and skid resistant base Plano has incorporated into the design. It’s a pretty simple concept, but the base pads built into this tackle bag keep it from sliding around on deck as well as from getting damaged when things get bumpy or if this unit gets dropped. Another great tackle system from trusted outfitter Plano.

Price: $91.42 & FREE Shipping (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes six 3700 series tackle trays — five inside and one on top

Includes two padded pockets for stashing sensitive gear like sunglasses as well as an exterior mesh pocket for tucking away your pliers, line clippers and other gear you want easy access to

Easy enough to carry a reasonable distance with the shoulder strap or side handles

Features Plano’s “Hydro-Flo” impact and skid resistant base pads adding some extra durability to the unit overall and making it a great option for use in the boat!

Cons:

Complaints about the top elastic strap having poor tension — you may want to replace it with something stronger

This is a fairly expensive option, but the quality and craftsmenship should last you many seasons of fishing

3. Plano 3-Tray Fishing Tackle Box

Ok, everyone’s seen this classic unit on the water. You might be surprised to see this tackle box here on our top ten list, but it’s here because of its tried and true design and excellent customer reviews. It doesn’t really get any more classic than this – Plano’s 3 Tray Tackle Box has been supporting anglers of all kinds for years. This is the same old unit you’re used to seeing, but it’s been slightly improved upon for a more modern touch. A brass bailed latch on the front and two spaces to stash a few lures on top of the box are what make this simple tackle system “new and improved”. Simple touches, but they no doubt add some enhanced quality and functionality. What you see is what you get with this one, three cantilever tackle trays each with 22 to 34 lure compartments depending on how you arrange them and a storage well on the bottom of the box for larger, more cumbersome gear. The top storage compartments are an awesome added feature that allow you to stash your favorite, most used lures in an easy access location. The handle is of course collapsible and the unit overall carries with ease. We also included this unit here because of its excellent value. For a tackle box under $20 this might be all you need for certain styles of fishing — or perhaps this will make the perfect beginner tackle box for an up and coming young angler in your life. Just make sure to habitually latch this unit once you grab what you need — there’s nothing worse than going to lift this type of tackle box off the ground and spilling ALL its contents because the lid wasn’t latched!

Price: $14.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable and built to last if you’re not too hard on your gear, no doubt an excellent value tackle box

Tried and true unit that’s been around for years! Plano has been selling this unit for so many years because it’s simple, reliable and perfectly effective for all sorts of fishing applications

Includes two top compartments for stashing your favorite lures

Great for beginning anglers or for kids!

Cons:

Make sure to latch the front of this box after EVERY TIME you open it up to grab something, you’ll spill all your gear if you carelessly lift this box while it’s open!

This unit is not terribly weather proof, you’ll definitely want to bring this tackle box inside and somewhere dry if you want to ensure your gear is out of the elements

4. Wild River Tackle Tek Frontier Tackle Bag With Lighted Handle Bar

Here’s a top quality tackle bag from Wild River that any serious angler will go crazy over. This bag has a TON of really cool features that set it apart from most other tackle systems. Wild River has designed this unit to cover all your potential needs and more as an angler — this is a masterfully crafted product that will be your best friend on the water. The price tag is a bit high on this one, but after reading through all the included features and checking out the attached video below you’ll understand this is still a GREAT value tackle bag.

This bag has a pretty large capacity for gear. The main internal compartment has space for five 3700 style tackle trays (included with this purchase) and there’s also a pocket that’s built into the backside of the bag that will accommodate for one more. There’s also two spacious side pockets on either side of the bag, one of which can house an additional 3600 style tackle tray. One of the side pockets has a built in, removable pouch for stowing your pliers and also a molded sunglasses compartment for safely stashing your fishing sunglasses. There’s a lot of potential for personal customization of the side pockets making this a highly versatile option for tackle and gear storage. The top compartment under the main top zipper is quite spacious in itself — it’s deep enough to accommodate for some extra spinning reels, a GPS unit, sunglasses or other cumbersome gear. There’s even a clear zippered sleeve on the topside of the top pocket that’s perfect for stashing water sensitive items like your phone, wallet or fishing license. All together, the various storage spaces included both internally and externally on the Tackle Tek Frontier make it quite the work horse in terms of bringing along everything you need to. If you like this style bag but are looking for something just a bit smaller, check out this slightly more compact LED lighted unit also from Wild River.

Perhaps the top feature worth mentioning is the innovative LED light built into the handle of the bag. It’s located on a rotating grip so you can either point the light into the bag itself when trying to locate gear or orient it forward for use as a flashlight while walking in low light conditions. You’re never in the dark with this bag — something you’ll be grateful for when the bite turns on as the sun sets and tying on your secret weapon is no problem. There’s an incorporated retractable steel cable for securing smaller tools like forceps and clippers and a zippered pocket on the backside of the bag (previously mentioned) that has a ton of potential uses. The padded shoulder strap is built to be both durable and comfortable and the LED lighted handle is also a kick-ass carry option. Wild River has thought of everything with this unit — it’s a built to last, 10/10 tackle system for any style of fishing that will turn heads everywhere you go! Make sure to check out the attached video for a closer look at the Tackle Tek Frontier’s features!

Price: $144.60 & FREE Shipping (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

This bag has a TON of super practical features from built in LED lighting to a protective sunglasses holder — make sure to check out the attached video for a closer look

Includes five 3700 series tackle trays

This tackle bag is built durably and should be around for many seasons of use

There’s a ton of storage capacity with this unit — all of which allows for a high degree of organization

Durable and comfortable shoulder strapping as well as a rock solid carry handle ensure this bag won’t quit on you due to a busted carry system

Cons:

Although this is an excellent value buy, the Tackle Tek Frontier is still a fairly expensive tackle system — this unit is definitely an investment

5. Spiderwire Wolf Tackle Bag

Here’s a different approach to packing all your fishing gear, a duffel bag that’s built to operate as a fully functional tackle system. This unit is perfect for loading up ALL of your tackle, tools, spare reels, and other equipment. It’s mindfully designed to both support you while actively fishing as well as function as the ideal fishing travel bag. It’s just the unit for traveling to far away fishing destinations that allows you to pack a ton of gear yet is low profile enough to be be brought on the water. It’s just under 40 liters (about 16 by 11 by 8 inches), so there’s a lot of capacity here. This bag will meet carry on requirements if you need something to safely and effectively fly with that is exclusive to all your fishing gear. For a list of the best fishing travel bags make sure to check out our Top 10 Best Bags to Pack for a Fishing Trip post!

The Wolf Tackle Bag is crafted from a polyester material with a solid PVC backing and molded bottom — this is a tough bag. The construction of this tackle bag ensures it will hold up to both the elements and to the expected wear and tear involved with fishing. For a tackle system in the $50 range, this unit is an excellent value. The main inside compartment includes dividers for organizing your internal gear — Spiderwire even includes four tackle boxes with this purchase! There’s two additional external front pockets that also sport internal organizers and two slots for stashing forceps or other comparable sized gear. The removable fishing line dispensers pictured on either end of the pack are a nice added touch that you may or may not have a use for depending on your fishing style. For fly fishermen, it’s always practical to have some tippet on hand and some spin fishermen might enjoy having a space to neatly store different leader materials. A large rubberized mesh pocket on the back of the pack gives you even one more layer of storage and organization potential. I personally love the exterior mesh pockets for tucking away my trash like snack wrappers and empty cans when out on the water. All in all, this is a really nicely designed duffel for bringing all your fishing necessities on the go or on the water in one well designed package — and it comes at an excellent price too!

Price: $45.99 & FREE Shipping (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great value bag at around $50!

Lots of exterior and interior pockets as well as clips, pouches and attachment points allow for a high degree of organization

This is a great carry-on sized bag for bringing along all your fishing gear if traveling. See our list of best fishing travel bags for some other options

Purchase comes with four tackle trays and a fishing line/tippet dispenser

Shoulder strap is nicely padded and handles weight well

Cons:

Customer complaints about the strength of the connection between the shoulder strap and the pack

6. Plano Two Level Magnum 3500 Tackle Box

Here’s one more classic tackle box included here for its effective simplicity and affordable cost. The Two Level Magnum 3500 Tackle Box is a long time champion of positive fisherman reviews — this unit has been beloved by anglers for many years. It’s a straightforward system of tackle storage that works wonderfully for a lot of different styles of fishing. If you’re a kayak or small craft angler this box might be perfect for you. It’s not too large (17.6 x 12.2 x 7.3 inches), but also designed to maximize internal storage space in order to be a higher capacity tackle box than it appears. The face of this unit is totally transparent so you don’t have to go rooting through your whole tackle box in order to locate what you need — an appreciated feature when deck space is minimal and you have a necessity for easy access to your gear. As a travel tackle box this is a great grab and go option. The front of the Magnum 3500 is ideal for stashing your favorite go-to lures while the interior storage space provides you with the room to organize the remainder of your gear. There’s another tackle tray essentially identical to the transparent top tray located just beneath it, and a deeper, more spacious compartment underneath that! The lower, larger compartment has a space for securing up to four 3500 Prolatch utility boxes as well as two removable two-tier spinner bait racks. The 3500 tackle trays are not included with this purchase. This is a low profile tackle system that provides more storage than it seems — definitely a solid option for the space-conscious angler who needs to maximize their gear load. This unit is USA made and built to last, Plano even includes a limited life time warranty with this product. All in all, this is a fairly versatile and highly affordable tackle system that you can modify to suit your needs — another solid option from Plano.

Price: $36.90 & FREE Shipping (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides quite a bit of storage for such a low profile box (17.6 x 12.2 x 7.3 inches)

Front tackle tray is transparent for easy access to your favorite lures

Internal compartment can be set up in many different configurations making this a versatile unit

You get a more tackle box than it seems with this one — great for the space conscious angler

Built tough and includes Plano’s limited life time warranty

Cons:

Not totally weather proof — make sure to bring this unit inside at the end of the day

7. Wild River Tackle Tek Nomad, LED Lighted Camo Backpack

Wild River has designed a killer fishing backpack with the Tackle Tek Nomad that employs a righteous schematic you’ll come to master and effectively utilize no matter what style of fishing you’re into. Once you’ve organized a pack like this, it becomes more of a personal gear locker than a tackle box or bag. Your tackle, bait, lunch, beers and fishing accessories all mindfully arranged into a compact, highly portable unit. This is a great tackle system for everyday use or for honestly any kind of fishing trip! There’s a huge array of storage with this bad boy. A large upper compartment containing removable dividers and a lower tray compartment store up to four large tackle trays. The two larger pockets provide an almost excessive amount of storage capacity — if space is what you need most than this style pack is a great option. Check out our list of the best fishing backpacks if you like the idea of this sort of tackle system. In addition to the main backpack compartments, there’s a ton of external pockets and places to secure and mount fishing gear. Between the mesh pockets and exterior loops there’s a lot of ways to customize how and where you want to mount whatever gear you might want to have directly on hand. The bottom of this pack has been built flat and reinforced with base pads so the backpack can actually stand upright and remain dry when placed on wet ground. There’s also a waterproof pouch within the pack perfect for safely stashing your water sensitive items like a paper fishing license or electronics. This is a large, yet mindfully compact work station that can truly go wherever you go. The materials used to craft the Nomad as well as the flat, waterproof base of the pack make this a winner for use in any terrain — it’s built tough and stays dry. Even the strapping is built mindfully, Wild River didn’t fall short anywhere with this one. Padded shoulder straps combine with the added sternum strap to assist you with weight support when you want to really load this unit up. As a fishing backpack that doubles as a tackle system, this is a super versatile option with a lot of potential.

Wild River has employed an LED light system into the design of the Nomad. It’s a simple feature, but it’s honestly a brilliant touch that comes in handy big time. The light is powered by two AAA batteries and provides a sort of top-down illumination so you can fish both early and late hours. It’s a super relevant innovation that makes a lot of sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack. Wild River also includes a steel cable zinger with this purchase for attaching clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. There’s even a full coverage rain cover included so your gear will remain dry no matter what the weather or surf conditions throw your way. If you love the Nomad, you’ll want to check out the upgraded Nomad XP LED Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System. It’s the top of the line version of this backpack series by Wild River that can charge devices directly from a built in power bank within the pack. It includes four separate power adapter tips (Apple lightening, Apple 30-pin and micro/mini USB) so you can juice up your camera, phone, GPS or whatever else you might need to! The purchase also includes two tackle trays — no doubt another killer deal from Wild River. Check out the video below for a look at the Wild River Nomad XP and don’t forget it’s the same backpack base as the regular Nomad.

Price: $155.92

Pros:

Flat bottom with base pads ensures the pack stands upright when set down and that your gear within stays dry

The LED light is an awesome built in feature you’ll love being able to utilize

Accommodates for tackle boxes, fishing equipment and smaller sized gear beautifully

The Nomad XP’s power bank can keep your electronic devices charged while on the road or on the water

Includes a rain cover that covers the whole pack for particularly wet days on the water

Cons:

This pack is fairly expensive, but the features make it well worth the cost

8. Maxcatch Fly Fishing Sling Pack

Here’s a super low profile yet fairly large capacity sling pack from Maxcatch that might operate perfectly for you as a tackle system. This is an awesome value pack at around $50 that incorporates a lot of features typical of more expensive fishing bags. This unit is geared towards fly fishing in particular, but it will perform just fine for all sorts of fishing styles. It’s built very durably from polyester and is designed with a breathable, mesh lined fabric on the backside of the pack for ventilation. I think this pack has an effective yet simple design that enables easy access to the main zippered compartment. There’s a great internal schematic within each of the larger pouches that makes organizing all your gear easy. This pack doesn’t have a very complex set of pockets, pouches and zippers yet it provides more than enough room for all your essential gear and tackle in an impressively low profile unit. The strap has enough width to be worn comfortably even when loaded with a lot of weight. There’s also a secondary strap that secures around your waist for some added support if you need it. Maxcatch has also included two lash tabs on the sides of this pack for hiking with rod tubes attached — an awesome feature that demonstrates attention to detail. For a larger capacity wading pack that you can both actively hike and fish with comfortably, this pack is a great choice. There’s plenty of internal space for those all day outings that require a full pack but this unit also grants you a sporty fit so you can fish comfortably. For a tackle system in the $50 range this is a great pack to own for a variety of fishing styles.

Price: $39.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Great alternative to a traditional tackle box if you’re someone who does a lot wade fishing and wants to keep their tackle on them

Great value pack for the cost

Has a wide shoulder strap for effectively supporting heavy bag weight and an additional waist strap for some added support when actively fishing and hiking

Depending on the amount of fishing gear you pack, there is a lot of internal space for packing a rain jacket, lunch, etc

Side sleeve fits a net well

Cons:

Not a totally waterproof pack — although you’ll likely be actively fishing while wearing this one be careful not to wade too deep!

9. Wild River Tackle Tek Rigger Lighted Bucket Organizer

Here’s one more bad ass tackle system from Wild River perfect for bait fishermen, ice fishermen and shore fishermen in general. This bucket unit is simple in concept, but includes a lot of honestly brilliant features that make it a lot more than just a bait bucket with some added pockets. You could build something comparable to this on your own, but for around just $50 this is not a terribly expensive unit and is in my opinion worth every penny. It’s always cool to create and build your own equipment and gear when possible, but in this case Wild River has done a flawless job and offers this unit at a more than reasonable price — no need to try and out-do them on this one!

This is the ultimate system for bait fisherman who spend a lot of time on the shoreline. Whether you’re surf casting live eels on the beach or tossing shiners down at the lake, this is a righteous tackle system that will make the perfect fishing companion. There’s a ton of useful features and spaces to secure essential gear with this one but if you want to bring along a lot of tackle rather than bait you might want to consider some of the other options on this list. There’s two separate storage pockets that each effectively fit a #3500 tackle tray, but that’s essentially the only space available for packing all your lures. If you’re mostly fishing with bait but like to have a casting rod going at all times as well this tackle system is perfect for that. One option for adding some additional tackle storage is purchasing Plano’s organizing five gallon bucket lid to pair with this unit — it will give you 18 extra compartments to store your lures. There’s two spaces to secure a spinning rod to your bucket that include secure strapping so you can both effectively carry and set up your fishing poles to bait fish. A removable holder for your pliers, retracting steel cable for your line clippers and some additional storage pockets all add up to a high degree of organization potential. There’s a large front pocket that fits an aerator and batteries beautifully if keeping your bait (or your catch) lively is important. Exterior mesh pockets throughout this tackle system add even more storage and organizational potential — and it’s a quick and easy place to tuck your trash while actively fishing. Of course Wild River has included a removable LED light with this unit — you’re gonna need it for those late night slam sessions while rigging up baits and handling fish. It’s a well reviewed light that can be attached wherever you need it. Unfortunately, Wild River does not include a five gallon bucket with this purchase so you’ll have to buy one separately if you don’t already own one. The good news is the cinch system is built effectively and built tough so you shouldn’t have any issues securing this tackle system to any five gallon bucket. I would absolutely recommend the organizer lid offered by Plano if you want to turn this tackle system into a seat as well as add some additional storage space for lures. All things considered, this is a super versatile tackle system for the bait fisherman who wants to be able to customize the way they shore fish. This one will be the talk of your fishing buddies for sure!

Price: $50.79 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Perfect system for shore fishermen and for ice fishermen who use live bait

Has a great array of internal and external pockets for organizing all your essential gear and accommodates your aerator and fishing poles beautifully

Secures to any five gallon bucket

Cons:

Does not include a five gallon bucket or the organizing lid

10. Allen Eagle River Lumbar Fishing Pack

Here’s a high capacity waist pack by Allen Company for the spin fisherman or fly fisherman who’s looking for a truly compact tackle system option. For its size, the Eagle River can stow an impressive amount of gear. We included this pack on this list because of its great value and so you could consider the benefits of owning a tackle system this small. For fishing trips where you’re already planning on packing a duffel bag, suitcase or fishing backpack, you might want to also bring along a little waist pack for actively fishing. You can absolutely take a bag like this onto a flight as a personal item (TSA won’t have any issues with smaller sized lures and flies as long as the hooks aren’t enormous), or just wear it on board and see if airline workers even say anything! The schematic of this pack provides you with just enough space to bring everything you need to get on the water when you arrive at your destination. This is a form fitting pack that’s designed to wear comfortably on your body and also provide ample storage for all your essential fishing equipment. This is a nice unit for fly fishermen who prefer a waist pack to sometimes more cumbersome fishing vests and backpacks.

The Eagle River has space for up to six fly boxes or two nine inch tackle boxes inside the main compartment. There’s also a zip-down “work pad” that is equipped with a tippet tender as well as a fly patch for use on the water. It’s a small, folding work space that is great for tying on tippet and rigging up while on the water. Several D-rings, loops and additional strapping included on the exterior of the bag make storing any other gear you might need a breeze. It’s a well thought out pack schematic for effectively transporting and actively fishing with all your essential gear. A mesh pouch for securing a water bottle is located on the side of this waist pack adding to the Eagle River’s overall functionality. What sets this pack apart from other fly fishing waist packs in my opinion is the high quality strapping. The mesh waist straps crafted for this unit effectively hug your body for a padded, sporty fit while fishing. Allen Company has employed materials that enable you to wear this pack tight to your form without becoming overheated or having to endure uncomfortable chafe. There is even an over the neck strap if you need some help supporting heavier loads. This is an all around excellent fly fishing pack that can be utilized in many different ways for any type of angler. Just enough storage space, a killer pocket schematic and a comfortable, low profile fit make this pack an awesome grab-and-go-fishing option for around $40! Make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Chest and Waist Packs for Fly Fishing post if this style pack interests you as a tackle system — there’s some great options there as well!

Price: $42.68 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Provides impressive storage capacity for such a low profile, wearable tackle system

Waist strapping is designed for a secure fit while fishing that is both comfortable and highly breathable

Zip down work station inside the front pouch is a nice added touch that includes a tippet tender and fly patch

This is a nice quality unit that is a steal for a pack in the $40 range

Cons:

This pack is not waterproof — there is however an internal waterproof zippered pocket for stashing wet sensitive items

