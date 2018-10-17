8 Best Hunting Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

You might not have expected to see a pair of gloves from Under Armour here on this list, but they make some pretty righteous hunting apparel that contends with some of the top hunting outfitters! The ColdGear Infrared Scent Controlled Primer Gloves are an excellent and affordable option for cold weather hunting. These are rugged gloves that will serve you well for any style hunting. They’re both bulky enough to be worn with an additional liner and dexterous enough to wear alone and still be able to shoot a firearm.

The hunter reviews concerning how warm these gloves really are, are all over the place — some hunters insist these are some of the warmest gloves they’ve ever owned while others claim their hands freeze in these gloves in temperatures below freezing. Under Armour has crafted the interior of these gloves with a soft, thermo-conductive liner for maximum heat absorption and conduction. The 6.0 oz PrimaLoft insulation employed here is both water-resistant and highly breathable as well as impressively lightweight.

People’s hands have varying tolerance to cold so the wide spectrum of hunter reviews isn’t terribly surprising. I’m going to go ahead and assume these gloves are adequately warm down to about freezing temperatures for the average person.

What all hunters do agree on however is that these gloves are built dam tough and have an excellent fit. Active hunters and tree stand hunters alike really enjoy the dexterous yet rugged feel these gloves provide. The Primer Gloves seem to be a tight fit for most hunters, so consider buying a size up if you plan on possibly pairing these gloves with a liner. If you are going to be hunting in cold (but not FREEZING) conditions, then you’ll likely appreciate the snug fit of the hand and wrist cuff. The tighter the fit, the better the dexterity.

These gloves are also offered in nine different camo prints and are scent controlled so your odor and visual profile is kept to a minimum in the field. As mentioned above, the cuff is particularly snug so these gloves hold tight to your hands in order to trap heat and keep from snagging up on anything. The palms have a silicone print incorporated into the design for an enhanced grip on your weapon adding to these glove’s dexterity stats. The fingers are even touch screen compatible which is always a nice added feature with hunting gloves.

Overall, this is a totally solid option in hunting gloves that offer a high degree of versatility spanning a wide temperature range. Dexterity, a rugged exterior and materials that both keep your hands warm and ventilated makes for a sweet value buy! Under Armour does offer a newer version of this model — check them out here if you’re interested in what’s new about the Primer’s.